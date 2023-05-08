83.89% students pass in Karnataka SSLC exams

The board said that the performance had improved by 12.09% when compared to 2019-2020.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the results of the Class 10 or SSLC examination on Monday, May 8. According to the board, out of the 8,35,102 students who registered, 7,00,619 passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 83.89%. The results are available to the class 10 students from 11 am onwards on the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

The board said that the difficulty level of this yearâ€™s paper was 20% and for 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 was 20% and 10% respectively. The board also stated that the performance of students had improved by 12.09% in comparison to the 2019-2020 academic year. Impressively, four students secured full marks of 625 out of 625 in the exams.

The girls outshone the boys in terms of overall performance, with 87.87% girls passing the exam, compared to 80.08% of boys. Students from rural areas performed better than those from urban areas, with a passing percentage of 87% compared to 79.92%, respectively. Among various social categories, students belonging to the 3A category had the highest passing percentage of 93.46%, followed by 3B and 2A with 91.19% and 90.09% respectively. Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada were among the districts which saw its students securing Grade A in the examination.

Students can apply for photocopies of their answer sheets from Monday, May 8 to May 14. The registration for retotalling and revaluation starts on May 15 and ends on May 21. The registration for supplementary exams starts from May 8 and ends on May 15.