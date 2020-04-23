With 830 tests per million people, Andhra claims it tops country in COVID-19 testing

In all, 41,512 people were tested across the state so far, the Medical and Health Department said in a release.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday claimed that it topped the country in conducting the most number of coronavirus tests per million population, at 830. In all, 41,512 people were tested across the state so far, the Medical and Health Department said in a release.

However, this does not mean that the state has conducted the most number of tests -- the distinction for which goes to Maharashtra at 75,838 tests, compared to Andhra Pradesh at 41,512.

Of the total tests, 40,699 have turned negative so far, the state government said. On Tuesday alone, 5,757 tests were conducted, including 3,082 using TruNat machines that were actually used for tuberculosis testing.

No other state was conducting coronavirus tests on this scale, the release claimed.

"The number of tests per million thus reached 830. With 809, Rajasthan stood second behind Andhra Pradesh in this regard,” it said.

Andhra Pradesh's test numbers were, however, not uploaded on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) website though the government has been constantly sending the data, the release added. The figures released by the state government also showed that the Union Territory of Delhi has conducted 1401 tests per million.

On Monday, the state government released data, saying that it was conducting 715 tests per million. On April 16, state Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy put the per million tests number at 331.

"From just 230 tests per day at the beginning of this month, we are now doing about 5,700. We went very aggressive on testing and hence the increased numbers," a senior Health Department official pointed out, adding, "Our data is true."

The Andhra Pradesh government had on April 17 imported one lakh Rapid Test Kits (RTKs) from South Korea to step up COVID-19 testing in the state. These were the first batch of the one million RTKs ordered by the state government.

With the use of RTKs, the result can be obtained in just 10 minutes on whether or not a person carries the virus.

However, on Tuesday, the ICMR asked states not to use RTKs for the next two days, saying it will issue a clear advisory after their teams carry out tests and validation of these equipment. The ICMR statement came shortly after the Rajasthan government decided to stop the use of rapid kits after they showed inaccurate results.

