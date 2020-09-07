82-year-old woman with COVID-19 forced to stay in Telangana field as son fears spread

The police found 82-year-old Lachamma sitting beside a makeshift tent, made out of a discarded political banner.

Around 8 pm on Saturday night, Assistant Sub Inspector of police Umakanth received a call regarding an old woman who was made to stay in an agricultural field as she had tested positive for the coronavirus. Immediately, officials rushed to Peechara village located in Telangana’s Warangal Urban district. On reaching there, the police found 82-year old Lachamma sitting beside a makeshift tent, made out of a discarded political banner.

On inquiry, they were informed that she had tested positive and as there was not enough space at home, she was moved to the agricultural field by her son. Five members in total had tested positive for the coronavirus in the family.

Lachamma has four sons and a daughter. She was staying with her third son. One of her sons had passed away. The cops counselled the son, who she was presently staying with, following which the son and the daughter-in-law made arrangements for her to stay overnight.

Lachamma said she was disappointed with her other son for refusing to take her with him. She said, “My other son has two houses. Despite that, he refused to take me with him. My son who moved me here, parked his car here and slept in the car. I slept in the tent. ”

The following day, on Sunday, the cops returned and they called the entire family. The cops and the revenue officer counselled the family about taking the old lady back home. Speaking to TNM, ASI Umakanth said, “We spoke to the family and worked out an arrangement. Finally, it was decided that the second son would take the mother home and the third son would bear all her expenses as it was the third son’s turn to look after the mother. As the sons agreed to the arrangement suggested, no case was registered.”

