8062 health workers in Kerala get vaccinated on drive day one

Palakkad district had the most number of health workers - 857 - who got the vaccine shots.

On the first day of the COVID-19 vaccine drive in Kerala, 8,062 health workers received vaccine shots, said state health minister KK Shailaja Teacher. The first day of the drive was aimed at vaccinating 11,138 persons in 133 centres across the state. The most number of health workers who got vaccinated was in Palakkad district, at 857. There were 12 centres in Ernakulam, 11 each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, and nine in other districts.

These were the number of participants on the first day of vaccine drive in the districts:

Alappuzha 616 Ernakulam 711 Idukki 296 Kannur 706 Kasargod 323 Kollam 668 Kottayam 610 Kozhikode 800 Malappuram 155 Palakkad 857 Pathanamthitta 592 Thiruvananthapuram 763 Thrissur 633 Wayanad 332

The vaccine drive started at 11:15 am after the Prime Ministerâ€™s inaugural address and ended by 5 pm. At the time of writing, there have been no reports of side effects due to the vaccine to the participants. The state health department had already prepared itself to deal with cases of side effects in participants. For emergency treatment, all centres were equipped with AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) kits and ambulance services.

Minister Shailaja said that the state is now ready for the second phase of immunisation. The state has completed the registrations for the second phase of the drive. More centres are being set up for this and the preparations for the same is also being done.

On each individual, 0.5 ml vaccine was administered on the first day of the drive. After 28 days, the second shot of the vaccine will be administered to those who received the first dose. It takes two weeks after taking both shots of vaccine for the body to develop immunity against SARS-COV-2, experts have said. Those who took the vaccine and those near them should exercise caution in the interim. They should still wear a mask, maintain physical distancing and wash hands regularly. They should also maintain the guidelines issued by the health department, the Health Ministerâ€™s notice says.

The state will also take strict action against those spreading fake news about the vaccine. The minister also added that the promise of more vaccine being dispatched has infused hope and will save the lives of thousands of people.

Webcasting facilities were installed in all immunisation centres. Apart from this, two-way communication facilities were fixed in Ernakulam District hospital and Parassala Taluk hospital on the launching day.

Among the notable persons who took the vaccines were director of the health services RL Saritha; Kerala Medical Education Director Dr Ramla Beevi; cardiac surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram; Dr Nasser, Chief of Neurology at the Alappuzha Medical College hospital; Dr TK Jayakumar, a cardiologist at the Kottayam Medical College hospital; and Medical Officers of different districts.