Out of the 1,610 new cases in Telangana reported on Tuesday, Hyderabad accounted for 531 new cases.

Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,610 new cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 57,000. Of this, Hyderabad accounted for 531 new cases. Nine more deaths were reported in the state, pushing the death toll to 480.

Acting on the direction of the High Court, the Health Department released a media bulletin in a new format, providing more details, including bed occupancy in government and private hospitals and containment zones. The authorities had changed the format two days ago but the High Court on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction and observed that they were not implementing its orders.

According to the bulletin, 1,610 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours ending 8 pm on Monday. With this, the state's tally rose to 57,142. Districts of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri reported 172 and 113 cases, respectively, while Warangal Urban district registered 152 new infections.

The case fatality rate in the state is 0.84% against the national average of 2.26%. With 803 new recoveries, the state's recovery rate improved to 75.1% against the national recovery rate of 64%.

There are 13,753 active cases including 8,479 who are under home or institutional isolation. More than 84% of those under home isolation are asymptomatic.

The state conducted 15,839 tests during the day, taking the cumulative figure to 3,79,081. It also mentioned that the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark is 140 per million that is 5,600 tests per day. Test results of 809 samples were awaited.

The bulletin has also given age and gender-wise details of COVID-19 patients. While 65.6% of the patients are male, 34.4% are female. It shows that 47.1% of those who tested positive are in the age group of 21-40 years while 33.3% are in the 41-60 age group.

Among the fatalities, while 46.13% died of COVID-19, 53.87% succumbed to comorbidities.

The bed status in 57 government-run COVID-19 hospitals shows 14,839 out of 17,081 beds were still vacant. Among 2,242 patients undergoing treatment in these hospitals, 272 are on ICU beds and 1,383 on oxygen beds. The bulletin has also provided hospital-wise bed occupancy details.

For the first time, the authorities have also come out with details of bed status in 55 private hospitals providing COVID treatment. This shows that 1,465 out of 4,497 beds are vacant.



