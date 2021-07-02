80-year-old man falls into abandoned well in Telangana, survives without food for 3 days

The elderly man was rescued by police and fire department personnel on July 1.

news Accident

On June 29, 80-year-old Narayana was walking to Siddipet town in Telangana after attending an event in a nearby village, when he lost his way and fell into an abandoned well on a farm. His cries for help were only heard after a long wait of two days. On the morning of July 1, a farmer in a neighbouring field heard Narayana crying for help and called the police, who rescued him that afternoon. For nearly three days, Narayana survived in the abandoned well without food, and by drinking only water that was available in a small area of the well, police said.

Narayana was brought out safely by police and fire department personnel, with a few of them going down the well to help the others pull Narayana out. The officials were seen tying a rope around Narayana’s waist and helping him up as he was pulled out of the well. Once he was out of the well, the officials carried him for a distance before moving him to the hospital. Officials said there were no visible injuries on him. Narayana had remained stuck in the abandoned agricultural well on the outskirts of Chinnagundapalli village in Siddipet district. While returning to Siddipet town on Tuesday by foot after attending an event in a nearby village, he lost his way and fell into the well, where he survived without food for three days before being rescued on Thursday afternoon, a police official said, according to PTI.

A police team along with the help of Fire Department personnel got inside the well and pulled out the elderly man safely using a rope. Narayana was immediately shifted to the Siddipet Government Hospital and doctors have said his condition is stable now, the police official said. Earlier, the police had registered a missing case based on a complaint from Narayana’s family. Narayana's family members thanked the police and Fire Department personnel for rescuing him.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read:

Hyderabad drugs case back in focus as court accepts SIT chargesheet

History shows you can't write off Congress in Telangana: Revanth Reddy interview