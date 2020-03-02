8-yr-old girl killed as wall collapses after being hit by earth-mover in Telangana

The incident occurred when an earth-mover was cleaning the drainage in front of her house and accidentally hit the wall, resulting in its collapse.

An eight-year-old girl was killed and her brother was injured on Sunday when an earth-mover accidentally hit their house wall in Warangal. The earth mover was cleaning the drainage in front of her house as part of 'Pattana Pragathi', a Telangana government cleanliness programme.

The girl has been identified as B Princy, who was studying in Class 4 in a private school in Warangal, and is the daughter of a carpenter, Sambashiva. The family was reported to have migrated to the city for work, from their native Govindaraopet in Mulugu district.

A disaster response team from the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) cleared the debris after the mishap, following which police shifted the child's body to the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in the city for an autopsy.

Princy's brother, who suffered injuries in the incident, also underwent treatment at the MGM hospital.

The victim's family members alleged negligence on the part of the earth-mover operator and demanded strict action against him.

Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhasker, who is also the government chief whip met the victim's family along with state Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao at the hospital. Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu was also present.

Authorities consoled the family and said that a solatium of Rs five lakh would be given to the family, along with a government job for one of the family members.

The police said that they had registered a case and further investigation was ongoing. Princy's body was taken to her native Mulugu district after a post-mortem, where the last rites were performed.

The government's 'Pattana Pragathi' programme, aimed at ensuring cleanliness, greenery and planned development in urban areas, is being organised for 10 days from February 24 in all towns and cities of the state.

The latest incident comes less than a week after three children were crushed to death after a wall collapse in Hyderabad's Habeeb Nagar.

PTI inputs