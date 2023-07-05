8-yr-old girl killed, mother injured in Tiruppur as police car crashes into their scooter

Following the death of the minor, an angry mob protested on the road and demanded the TN police to take prompt action against the officer who was driving the police vehicle.

news News

In a devastating incident, an 8-year-old girl died and her mother sustained severe injuries after their two-wheeler was struck by a police car in Tiruppur. The deceased child has been identified as Divyadharshini, daughter of Rajeswari. Rajeswari, who suffered significant injuries, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. The tragic accident occurred on Kangayam road, near the Nallur police station. According to reports, the police car was en route to the Nallur police station, while Rajeswari was returning home after picking up her daughter from school.

The constable driving the police car, Veera Chinnan, has been taken into custody by the police. In response to the incident, an enraged mob gathered at Kangayam road, demanding strict action against Veera Chinnan from the police department. Vanitha, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, arrived at the scene to initiate a dialogue for peace.

Despite efforts to resolve the situation, the peace talks were unsuccessful. Consequently, the police took the protestors to the police station for further negotiation and regulated the traffic at Kangayam road.