8-year-old TN boy suffers severe injuries after biting into country-made bomb

The victim is a class 3 student from Kariamangalam village in Chengam.

news Accident

An eight-year-old boy in Thiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu suffered serious injury to his jaws after he bit on a country made bomb. The victim is a class 3 student from Kariamangalam village in Chengam.

According to reports, the incident happened on Sunday when the boy K Deepak and his friend went to give food to Deepakâ€™s grandfather, who was grazing goats near a forest. The boys played in the area for a while before starting their walk back to their houses when they saw a country-made bomb lying on the ground. Deepak picked the bomb out of curiosity and started unwinding the thread tied to the bomb when it got stuck. In an attempt to yank the thread off the bomb, Deepak used his teeth and the bomb exploded, causing serious injury to his jaws.

As Deepakâ€™s friend alerted the local villagers about the incident, they rushed to the spot and took Deepak to the government hospital in Chengam. He was later shifted to Government Children Hospital in Egmore after being referred from Thiruvannamalai government hospital and Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Chennai.

Police told the Times of India that the bomb was kept in that place to lure animals. An FIR under Section 308 [Whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death, he would be guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder] of the IPC has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the accused who placed the bomb at that spot.

Recently, a six-year-old boy Vishnudev, died in Trichy after he bit a gelatin stick mistaking it to be a biscuit. The stick was bought by Vishnudevâ€™s elder brother for fishing and Vishnudev accidentally stumbled onto it and bit it, thinking it was a biscuit.