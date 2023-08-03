8-year-old Hyderabad girl killed in accident caused by pothole-ridden road

Dikshitaâ€™s father, Kishore also suffered a fracture on his right arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An 8-year-old girl who was on her way to school was killed in an accident caused by a pothole on Wednesday, August 2. The incident took place in Bachupally, Hyderabad. The victim, identified as Dikshita, was travelling on a two-wheeler with her father. In a freakish accident, the vehicle hit a pothole, and the duo fell down. Dikshita came under the wheels of a speeding van that was approaching from behind.

According to reports, the van driver was driving at a high speed and was unable to control his vehicle when the two-wheeler lost balance near Dr Reddyâ€™s laboratories. The Bachupally police arrested the van driver, Shaik Raheem on charges of rash and negligent driving. They further said that the driver tested negative for drunk driving, but it was found that he failed to apply the brakes in time, leading to the unfortunate accident. The police did not take the poor road, which caused the accident, into account.

The recent heavy rains in Telangana had caused potholes to form on the roads and the road on which the accident occurred has allegedly been in a bad shape for more than a year. Despite several complaints to the authorities, no action was taken to fix the roads.

