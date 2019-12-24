8-year-old boy allegedly beaten to death by mother and partner in Hyderabad

Crime

The couple allegedly tried to disguise the crime as a natural death.

A Hyderabad woman and her partner allegedly beat up her 8-year-old son to death in the Mailerdevpally police station limits on December 22. Amjad, the victim, was a class II student and a child with physical disabilities. The Mailerdevaplly police arrested the woman, Sultana Begum and are on the lookout for her partner, Ismail, an auto-rickshaw driver in the city.

While Sultana worked as a daily wage labourer, Ismail was an auto-rickshaw driver in the city. Sultana’s second child Amjad had difficulties while walking, having a disability in his left leg. On the night of December 22, Ismail was at Sultana’s house when Amjad started crying loudly. Angry that the kid was disturbing their privacy, Sultana and her partner allegedly first slapped the kid and then slammed him against the wall.

“The boy hit his chest and left side of his head on the wall after which he fell unconscious,” Mailerdevpally SI Satish, who is investigating the case, told TNM.

He also said that the couple allegedly tried to disguise the crime as a natural death until the police visited their house on Monday.

“The couple took the boy to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. They then returned home and pretended as if nothing had happened. However, some neighbours who came to know about the death dialled 100 and informed the police. We went to their house where we found the boy lying dead. We began a probe and soon found the couple were lying about their son’s death. Sultana is now in police custody and a manhunt is on for Ismail who is absconding since Monday,” the police official said.

Amjad has an elder brother who is 10-years-old and a younger sibling who is 6-years-old. Sultana separated from her husband a couple of months ago and was living with the children in Mailerdevpally. Ismail is also married and has three kids. According to the police, both Amjad’s brothers were in the house when the incident took place. Sulatana’s former husband filed an official complaint on Monday and the kids are under the care of Sultana’s kin.

“A case has been filed under Section 174 (unnatural death). The body of Amjad has been cremated after a forensic analysis. Once the reports are out, more sections will be added to the case,” SI Satish said.