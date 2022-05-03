7Bit Casino Review: Honest Review of 7Bit’s Bonuses, Games, and More

Crypto gambling is hot right now, and you’ll need all the information you can get before spending your spare cryptos at the best online casinos.

That said, we decided it’s about time we dive deep into one of the hottest crypto casinos today; our 7Bit Casino review will cover all the bases and give you an honest player perspective on the casino’s features, along with some exclusive 7Bit casino bonus codes you can use.

Pros:

• No deposit bonus (50 free spins)

1,200+ top-quality online casino games

Well-established crypto casino

Unique provably fair games

Up to 5 BTC welcome package

Exciting casino races with valuable rewards

Cons:

• Lacks a toll-free phone support line

Multiple country restrictions on live casino games

Regular deposit options restricted in some countries

Bonuses available:

• ACEBONUS : An exclusive no deposit bonus code you can use to get 50 free spins on Aloha King Elvis

Use this code to get a 177% match +77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe

Get up to 5 BTC and 100 free spins across your first five deposits

Get up to 15% cashback every day (except Monday)

Get up to 15% cashback every day (except Monday) • Monday Reload : Get a 25% match on the first deposit you make on Monday

You can claim up to 100 free spins on Wednesday deposits

You can claim up to 100 free spins on Wednesday deposits • Weekend Cashback : Get up to 20% cashback on your losses during the weekend

With some of the best online casino bonuses and over a thousand games on hand, 7Bit Casino promises a one-of-a-kind gambling experience. The casino primarily looks to serve crypto heads, although residents in certain countries are welcome to use fiat currencies as well.

To help you decide whether 7Bit is the right choice for you, we assessed the casino’s withdrawal speed, quality of games, bonuses, security, and customer support. Read on for all the nitty-gritty details we discovered by playing at the casino.

The Best Stand-Out Features of 7Bit Casino

Since this will be a long review, we listed some of the main 7Bit stand-out features to help you if you’re short on time. Check them out:

• 7Bit offers over a thousand games, with a heavy focus on slots alongside a few table games like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Provably Fair titles stand out the most, with some of them based on authentic games we’ve all played as kids.

Exciting VIP program with free spins and cashback. You will earn comp points just by playing games, and with each new level you unlock — you will earn better rewards.

You can net up to 5 BTC across your first five deposits. The first deposit bonus is a 100% match up to 1 BTC plus 100 free spins.

All transactions you make at the casino will be fee-free, and you'll get to enjoy instant withdrawals once your account is verified via ID.

Amazing customer support team accessible via live chat and email 24/7. There's no phone line to call, though.

Four different tournaments for some high-octane action every day. You can opt-in to participate and all you need to do is play for a chance to win cash rewards.

Is 7Bit Casino Legit?

That’s a fair question and a legitimate concern for anyone that’s about to part with money. To ease your worries, we took our time to properly assess the licenses and third-party certificates 7Bit Casino holds.

It’s pretty easy to find the licensing information of this online casino. All you need to do is scroll down at the bottom of the page, and you’ll see their Curacao license seal and parent company, Dama N.V.

The Government of Curacao licenses many top online casinos with strict gaming policies and player safety in mind. That said, 7Bit Casino is completely legit.

Besides holding a license, 7Bit is regularly audited by 3rd party companies for RNG (Random Number Generator), and all of the games on tap are powered by popular software developers that won't risk partnering up with shady online casinos.

Besides, the sheer number of customers trusting this casino with their money is proof alone that there is no scam taking place.

Sign Up and Claim a Bonus at 7Bit Casino: Step-by-Step

The sign-up procedure at 7Bit casino takes less than a minute to complete. Follow our simple guide below to get started:

Step 1: Create a 7Bit Account

• Visit 7Bit and click the green “Sign Up” button

Input your email, password, and desired currency

Read and agree to the terms and conditions

Read and agree to the terms and conditions • Click “Sign Up”

Step 2: Verify Your Email Address

• Click on the notification button at the top of your screen

Open the "Please verify your email" notification

Open the “Please verify your email” notification • Click “Send Link”

Open the email that you used to register

Find the mail sent to you by 7Bit

Find the mail sent to you by 7Bit • Click the link inside to verify your email; you will be redirected to the 7Bit Casino login page

Step 3: Deposit & Claim a Bonus

• Click the green “Deposit” button at the top of your screen

Choose your preferred cryptocurrency

Enter a bonus code in the dedicated box (optional)

Scan or copy the depositing address

Make your first deposit at 7Bit

Make your first deposit at 7Bit • Start playing

Quick 7Bit Casino Review

We’ve prepared an all-out review of 7Bit based on multiple benchmarks that we use to assess each vital section of the casino. Read on to discover how well 7Bit did and whether all features and exclusive bonuses sound good enough for you to start playing here.

Game Variety and Software Providers: 4.5/5

7Bit Casino will definitely impress you with the number of games in its selection; the casino lobby is dominated mostly by online slots, with over 1,200 high-quality titles by top-dog game studios like Betsoft and Nucleus.

There’s also poker, bingo, blackjack, roulette, along with keno and a few baccarat variants, so you’re pretty much covered regardless of what you want to play. However, the live casino online section is restricted to some countries, so you might not be able to access it depending on your location.

What we especially liked was the provably fair games section that you can find under the “Live” tab. These games include Aviator (our favorite), Dice, Plinko, Mines, and more; each of these titles is unique in its own way, and it’s streamed live where multiple players wager all at once. It’s a fun experience to try something out of the ordinary.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

Although this online bitcoin casino does not have a downloadable 7Bit Casino app, the mobile gameplay is still seamless. You can open the casino directly via your browser, whether it’s an Android, iOS, or Windows device.

The mobile version looks just like the desktop version, with a few minor tweaks to ensure simple navigation. You’ll notice a dropdown menu on the top-left corner that’ll help you access the most important parts of the casino.

From the homepage, you can access the payment options, FAQ, customer support, and information on Bitcoin for beginners. The games are also optimized for mobile use, and the casino retains its visual quality on smaller screens.

Free Online Casino Games: 4.5/5

7Bit Casino has a free play mode that you cannot use unless you sign up, which isn’t a major inconvenience since the registration process takes about a minute of your time.

Once you sign up, though, you can select any of the free slots to try them out. To access the demo games, open the gaming selection. Then, hover your mouse over the game and select Demo.

Not all online casinos allow you to play for free, which is a stellar feature if you’re a newer player without an idea of what game to play.

Tournaments & Races: 4.7/5

Another exciting feature at 7Bit online casino is the slot and table races, including the Weekly Race, Lucky Race, Joker Race, and Welcome Race.

The races are actually slot and table games tournaments, with each one dedicated to a different day of the week. You’ll simply need to opt-in and play the selected games for a chance to win a handsome cash reward .

Customer Support: 4/5

The support team at 7Bit casino is easily accessible 24/7 via live chat and email. You can also browse the comprehensive FAQ section for simple matters, and then get in touch with a support member if you didn’t find a solution to your problem.

The slight downside here is that there’s no phone line to call.

7Bit Casino Review Score

With all benchmark scores averaged out, 7Bit scored a stellar average of 4.5/5, which is among the highest figures an online casino can achieve.

The 1,000+ slot games on hand will never leave you without an option, all the bonuses and promos will keep your casino balance fresh, and finally — the provably fair titles will give a unique gambling experience.

All the games are optimized for mobile devices, which is a delight for those who love to play on the go.

Bottom line is that 7Bit excels in most of the benchmarks we put it up against, and to top it all off — you can claim 50 free spins upon signing up without depositing a cent.

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to 7Bit Casino?

Before creating your 7Bit Casino account, you need to confirm if the region you’re playing from allows you to gamble online.

Since 7Bit Casino is predominantly a crypto site, you’ll need to have some cryptocurrencies to get started, as the regular fiat deposit options are restricted for most countries.

Finally, you’ll need to be at least 18 years old to start playing here or 21 in certain jurisdictions, so make sure to check your local laws as well.

What Bonuses Are Available at 7Bit Online Casino?

There are multiple casino bonuses for new and existing players at 7Bit Casino. Below, we’ll review all promotions that are available right now.

At 7Bit Casino, the first deposit bonus is 100% up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins. New players get a total of up to 5 BTC and 100 free spins over their first four deposits.

The welcome bonus is triggered upon your deposit (no code is necessary), but the second, third and fourth deposits require 7Bit bonus codes — 2DEP, 3DEP, and 4DEP, respectively.

When you receive the welcome bonus, you need to meet the wagering requirements of 40x before you are allowed to withdraw your winnings.

Slots contribute 100% to the wagering requirement, while other games contribute 5%.

Every day (except Monday), you can get between 5% and 15% cashback, depending on how much you lost during the day. The cashback arrives with a 15x wagering requirement.

The maximum payout you can get from your cashback is 10x the amount you received.

Every Monday, 7Bit Casino provides a 25% reload bonus up to 0.001 BTC, which is available to claim once a week.

To activate this bonus, you’ll need to deposit a minimum of 0.0004 BTC; it comes with a 40x wagering requirement.

There is no limit to the maximum cashout, and it expires after 14 days if you don’t meet the wagering requirements.

Every Wednesday, you can receive up to 100 free spins by depositing at least 0.001 BTC, or 40 free spins for a minimum deposit of 0.0004 BTC.

Before making the deposit, you need to enter the WEDNESDAY promo code. The free spins will be given on a particular slot from BGaming, Platipus, Booming, Betsoft, Belatra, or Mascot.

It comes with a 45x wagering requirement, and the deposit amount must also be wagered at least three times before you can request a withdrawal.

During the weekend, you can trigger the cashback bonus to play more games, but there’s a catch — your casino balance must reach zero to take advantage of it.

You’ll get a 5 to 20% cashback (based on how much you lost), up to a maximum of 0.01 BTC. Note that the cashback you’ll get is on losses that occurred on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The wagering requirement on this online casino real money bonus is 28x to 50x, depending on your VIP level. The maximum winnings cannot go past the bonus amount multiplied by 10.

7Bit Casino Loyalty Program

7Bit Casino also features a VIP section for players who are loyal to the casino. There are 10 VIP levels, and the more you play, the higher your comp points exchange rate.

Every player automatically becomes a part of the comp point system when they sign up. You collect bonus points whenever you play a game.

VIP players get generous bonuses that are not given to regular players. From levels 1 to 3, you can win 10 to 50 free spins.

Then, from levels 4 to 10, the reward is from 5% to 20% cashback, and these bonuses will be credited to your account on Monday.

You can also exchange your comp points for bonuses and cash rewards. Your VIP level determines your comp points exchange rate.

General Bonus Terms and Conditions at 7Bit Casino

The most important aspects are the wagering requirements and contributions, but there are other bonus terms and conditions to consider. These include:

• Bonus Cancellation: Bonuses will be canceled when they expire or you fail to meet the wagering requirements. Additionally, if your casino balance reaches 0.000001 BTC, your bonus will also be voided.

Bonuses will be canceled when they expire or you fail to meet the wagering requirements. Additionally, if your casino balance reaches 0.000001 BTC, your bonus will also be voided. • Maximum Bet: The maximum bet you can place with 7Bit Casino bonus funds is 0.00015 BTC, except for the sign-up bonus. Deposit bonuses also come with a minimum deposit requirement, maximum cashout, time limitation, and wagering requirement limitations.

Crypto Banking at 7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino is a crypto casino, which means it solely accepts crypto transactions for most countries. Some countries are also allowed to use credit cards and e-wallets, but that’s usually not the case.

The cryptocurrencies accepted at 7Bit include:

• BTC

LTC

ETH

DOGE

BCH

USDT

XRP

XRP • TRX

All cryptos are available for deposits and there are no withdrawal limits whatsoever.

For Bitcoin, which is the most popular option, the minimum deposit is 0.0005 BTC, while the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 BTC.

All crypto deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly, and there are no withdrawal fees.

Customer Service

7Bit Casino tries to answer many basic questions through its detailed FAQ section.

If you need any quick answers on your account, deposit, withdrawals, bonuses, games, and security, you can check the FAQ section.

In the case where there are no answers, you can contact their support team, which is available 24/7. The best way to do so is via live chat.

The live chat icon is located at the bottom-right corner of the page, and you can expect your response instantly.

If you want to fill out their contact form instead, you can open the Contact Us page and send a message to the casino.

Security and Fair Play at 7Bit Casin o

7Bit Casino is focused on giving you a safe and fair gambling environment. Asides from being licensed, the casino uses industry-standard SSL encryption technology to keep your information and money safe.

This online casino has also been approved by third-party BTC gambling portals to prove its dedication to responsible gambling. It also ensures that all of its games are genuinely random and dedicates a page towards explaining how their provably fair algorithm works.

7Bit Casino also has strict policies concerning players and requires you to go through a KYC process before you can withdraw. This is meant to prevent money laundering and fraud.

You will need to submit a utility bill, ID card, or any other personal document to verify your identity before becoming eligible for withdrawals. The casino can also request video verification if they believe that the documents you have submitted are not sufficient.

Once you have been verified, you can start withdrawing cash.

Other Amazing Online Casinos

If you’re not satisfied with what 7Bit Casino has to offer, you can check out other amazing alternatives below.

Bitstarz Casino is one of the best Bitcoin casinos . It’s a great alternative to 7Bit Casino, with more or less the same features — but it stands out by offering exclusive Bitcoin games you won’t find anywhere else (Bitstarz Billion).

The highlight of this best online casino is its gaming collection and variety, as it offers about 3,250 casino games, from slots to table games. When you first sign up, you can enjoy the online casino no deposit bonus in the form of 20 free spins.

In addition to this, the casino still offers a welcome bonus on your first deposit. The bonus is 100% up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins, and you’re not required to enter a Bitstarz bonus code to claim it. Bitstarz also offers bonuses for existing players and exciting slot and table games tournaments.

To get started, you can fund your account via Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.

It features a comprehensive FAQ section and a 24/7 live chat for you to quickly solve any issue on hand.

Related: Best Ethereum Casinos

mBit is another cryptocurrency casino licensed in Curacao, offering more than double the number of games available at 7Bit — 2,787, to be precise. You can play slots and table games on your desktop and mobile devices without having to download an app.

This crypto casino has a wide range of mobile games and allows you to place bets on your smartphone while you’re on the go.

There isn’t a no-deposit bonus, so the casino takes you directly to the signup reward. This is 110% up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins that extend to 5 BTC over your next few deposits. Besides the welcome bonus, you’ll get to claim an abundance of other promotions.

The casino mostly offers cryptocurrencies as banking methods, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Coinspaid, and even Dogecoin. All transactions are processed instantly.

Related: Best Dogecoin Casinos

mBit also features 24/7 live chat for players who need assistance.

What sets BetOnline apart from 7Bit is its sportsbook section. Besides playing your favorite games at BetOnline, you can also bet on sports, esports, and horse races. There are over 25 sports and live events available, which makes BetOnline one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks available right now.

This casino is licensed in Panama and owned by Imion Limited Casinos. Founded in 2004, it features 365 games in total. The game library consists of slots, live games, and table games.

When you sign up at BetOnline , you will receive a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 for the casino section or 50% up to $1,000 for the sportsbook.

The website works perfectly with mobile devices, allowing you to play easily on the go. You can also easily contact the team through live chat if you need help.

BetOnline offers a wide range of payment methods to meet its players’ needs. These include debit and credit cards, cryptocurrency, eChecks, wire transfers, and money orders.

7Bit Casino Honest Customer Reviews

While reviewing 7Bit casino, we also considered honest reviews from real customers. After digging through the internet, we discovered that many of the reviews are positive, and players are generally pleased with this site.

If you’re wondering what other players have to say about 7Bit, check out some honest reviews from reputable forums.

Wrapping Up Our 7Bit Casino Review

Combining all points we examined, it’s clear that 7Bit Casino is a superb destination for players looking to play casino games online without having to worry about safety and fairness.

7Bit Casino has a decent selection of games, especially for slot lovers. Its promotions and slot tournaments are also exciting. Since it has a demo feature, newer players can try out free games from leading developers without having to deposit first.

The pros certainly outweigh the cons here, and you can immediately kickstart your gambling adventure with 50 no deposit free spins by using the time-limited code ACEBONUS.

Claim our exclusive bonus now , and enjoy playing at one of the hottest Bitcoin casinos on the market!

