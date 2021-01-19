75 years of Wipro: Chairman Rishad shares throwback pic of father Azim Premji

With global IT, consulting and outsourcing major Wipro recently completing 75 years in the business, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji shared a throwback picture of his father and Wipro founder Azim Premji. Rishad said in a tweet, “My father, Azim Premji took over a small vanaspati biz at 21 & over 53 years grew it into a diversified, global co. Despite all he’s achieved, he hasn’t changed at all. I’ve learnt from him to stay grounded and to never let things go to your head.”

In an earlier tweet, Rishad had mentioned his grandparents and how his grandfather helped establish Western India Vegetable Products, which later became Wipro.

On December 29, 2020, Rishad had tweeted about unveiling the story of the company’s making.

Wipro was established on December 29, 1945 as Western India Vegetable Products Limited in Amalner, Maharashtra. The company manufactured vegetable ghee and refined oils under the trade names of Kisan, Sunflower and Camel.

In 1966, after Mohamed Premji's death, his son Azim Premji took over Wipro as its chairman at the age of 21.

The company's first deviation from its main cooking oil business came in 1975, when Wipro began to manufacture hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders.

In 1980, Wipro launched Information Technology services for the domestic market, setting up a team of R&D and marketing managers in Bengaluru. Thereafter, the company ventured into the Information Technology industry in 1981 and established the software products and exports subsidiary, Wipro Systems Ltd in 1983.

Wipro began manufacturing PCs and workstations in 1985, rapidly building brand recognition and established a joint venture with GE in 1989. The following year, the company’s market capitalisation swelled from $67 million to $4.1 billion, making it India’s third largest company by this measure.

In 1995, Wipro discarded its PC brand when it formed a joint venture with Taiwan-based Acer. Three years later, Wipro GE emerged as the largest healthcare systems company in South Asia, and in that same year, became the top exporter of such systems in India.

Wipro debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 2000 and entered the BPO business, with the company joining the billion-dollar club in 2004.

The company launched a new brand identity in 2017 and in May 2018, it was announced that Wipro was opening manufacturing locations in Andhra Pradesh and Guangzhou.

In February 2020, Wipro acquired Rational Interaction, a Seattle-based digital customer experience consultancy and in July, the company announced the launch of its 5G edge services solutions suite built with IBM software systems.