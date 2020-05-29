With 7,466 cases in 24 hours, Indiaâ€™s COVID-19 total crosses 1.65 lakh

While 4,706 people have succumbed to the disease, 71,106 patients have recovered.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The Indian government has extended its lockdown till May 31 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 29 stands at 1,65,799 with 7,466 cases in 24 hours. A total of 71,106 patients have recovered. With 175 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 4,706, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 29:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 19,372 cases. 10,548 people have recovered and 145 people have died due to the disease. On May 28, 827 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 2,533 cases. 834 patients have recovered and the state has reported 47 deaths. A total of 135 new cases were reported in the state on May 28.

â€” Kerala has a total of 1088 cases, with 555 recoveries and 8 deaths. The state reported 84 new cases on May 28.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 3,245 cases, with 2,125 recoveries and 59 deaths. 128 new cases were reported on May 28.

â€” Telangana has a total of 2,256 cases, with 1,345 recoveries and 67 deaths. The state saw an increase of 117 cases on May 28.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 59,549 cases, with 18,616 recoveries and 1,982 deaths. The state saw 2,598 new cases on May 28.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as, states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 58,10,331 with 3,60,332 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 29.

