74-year-old man dies after falling into pit dug for metro work in Chennai

Four other similar pits were closed and barricaded after this incident.

A septuagenarian died, on Wednesday, February 22, after falling into a huge pit in the ground, reportedly left open by the metro rail workers in Madipakkam of Chennai. The deceased has been identified as Narayanan (74), who was living in Ullagaram.

According to reports, pre-construction work for metro railâ€™s phase-2 is taking place in Madipakkam, which is part of Corridor-5 that is connecting Madhavaram Milk Colony with Sholinganallur. In order to make changes in underground cables, pipes and for construction of pillars, workers have been digging huge pits. Narayanan fell into one such pit that was left open and was injured by the iron rods that were inside.

Those nearby rushed Narayanan to a private hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered under section 174 (unnatural death) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and a probe is underway. Reports also said that four other similar pits were closed and barricaded after this incident.

A ToI report said that an internal inquiry within Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will also be conducted, and a report will be submitted to the police, based on which further action will be taken.