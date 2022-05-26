74-year-old Bengaluru man found dead with hands tied, mouth gagged

Based on a complaint by the family, police suspect that one Bijaram, who had been hired to assist the deceased, may have committed the murder.

news Crime

The family of a 74-year-old man was in shock on the morning of Tuesday, May 24, when they arrived at his flat in Bengaluru, after he did not respond to their calls. After breaking down the door to his apartment, they found the man â€” identified as one Jugraj Jain â€” lying on the bathroom floor with his hands tied and his mouth gagged, dead.

Jugraj Jain lived in a flat in Bengaluruâ€™s Chamarajpet with his son and his family. He ran an electrical store called Deepam Electricals, where his son Anand Kumar reportedly helped him out. Six months ago, the family had hired one Bijaram, a native of Jaipur, to help Jugraj travel to and from the shop, and also help out there. He used to stay in the basement of the apartment where Jugraj lived.

According to Deccan Herald, Anand Kumar, his wife and their children â€” who lived with Jugraj â€” had gone out of town on Monday, May 23, leaving Bijaram to care for Jugraj alone. As per usual, the two shut the shop by 9 pm that night and reached home by 9.30 pm, the report states. The next morning, however, after they could not reach Jugraj on his mobile phone, Anand reportedly asked his nephew to visit the flat. When no one answered the door, a keymaker was called and they found Jugrajâ€™s body in the bathroom when they entered, DH reported.

When Jugrajâ€™s body was found, it was also noticed that cash and gold jewellery was missing from the house. Police suspect the cause of death to be strangulation, based on ligature marks on the victimâ€™s body, Times of India reported.

The family reportedly tried to contact Bijaram but his phone was turned off. Police suspect that Bijaram killed Jugraj and escaped with the stolen goods. Based on a complaint from Jugrajâ€™s older son J Prakash Chand, Chamrajpet police have booked a case under sections 302 (Murder) and 381 (Theft by a servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have formed three teams to nab the accused.