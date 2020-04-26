7 quarantined Telangana journalists test negative for coronavirus

The journalists have been quarantined at Mahabubnagar Medical College since April 21.

Seven TV reporters who were in quarantine in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday. All of them have been in Mahabubnagar Medical College, a quarantine facility, from April 21.

Two of the reporters were doing ground reports from a containment zone in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The other five came in contact with Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy on April 15 when they met him for an interview, following which they had lunch together.

On April 10, the MLA had visited the family of the first patient to die of COVID-19 in his district. On April 18, the MLA came to know that three people who attended the cremation were also positive, after which the MLA was quarantined.

Subsequently, the reporters were also quarantined on April 21. The MLA too has tested negative.

Speaking to TNM, G Srinu, one of the reporters in quarantine, said that they expect to be released by April 29.

"We were told today [Sunday] that our results came and all seven of us who are in quarantine are negative for COVID-19. We are very relieved after hearing the same, and so our families," Srinu said.

The reporters have been told by doctors to be in home quarantine for 28 days. While the reporters have communicated the same to their offices, they donâ€™t know if they will lose pay for the period, or will get leave with pay.

There are 30 coronavirus cases in Jogulamba Gadwal district and 10 positive cases in Mahabubnagar district.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 990, of which 307 people recovered and 25 people have succumbed.