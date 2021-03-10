7 kids in Andhra school complain of sudden drowsiness, state starts probe

Health authorities have collected food and water samples from within and outside their school to determine the cause of the incident.

Seven children aged around six years, who complained of sudden drowsiness while at school on Tuesday, have recovered. The children-- four girls and three boys—are children of the RCM Primary School in Gudivada of Krishna district. District health officials said that they were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

After the children complained of sudden drowsiness on Tuesday, they were rushed to St Ann’s Hospital, which is located near the school. Subsequently, the district authorities were alerted about the incident, following which District Medical and Health Officer Dr Suhasini had rushed to the hospital to monitor the situation. Minister Kodali Nani also visited the hospital and directed health authorities to conduct a probe and take stringent action. The minister interacted with the children’s parents and assured them of help. The children were kept under observation until Tuesday night.

Health authorities suspect that the children, during the interval break, ate a contaminated chocolate outside the school, which could have caused the illness. They have collected food samples sold near the school as well as water samples to establish the cause of the illness.

Speaking to TNM, Deputy District Medical and Health Officer, Krishna district, Dr Sudarshan Babu said, “All the children are safe. We had kept them under observation. The children might have eaten some chocolate during the break. A paediatrician was also consulted to examine the children. Now we have collected all the food samples and water samples from the school and outside. We are waiting for the reports which will determine the cause of the illness.”

“The children are doing fine. They were discharged at around 11 am after thorough examination,” Babu added.

The sudden symptoms reported by the children led to the fear that the ‘mystery illness’ reported in Eluru in West Godavari district may have spread to the Krishna district. The illness has affected over 500 people in the district. After several tests, the government concluded that the cause of the illness was pesticide particles.