Lifestyle

7 Home Decor Tips for The Good First Impression

Making someone feel great when they enter your doorsteps is one of the best things any homeowner can do.

We all know how much first impressions count, how important they are. And of course, we have all heard that saying “the first impression lasts”, which is why people put efforts into giving a good first impression – whether it’s while meeting people or welcoming guests over and impressing them with how well your home is maintained. This is why many home-owners take their time to make their house feel more welcoming and comfortable. Making someone feel great when they enter your doorsteps is one of the best things any homeowner can do. Not only for the guests but also for yourself. There’s nothing better than coming home after a hard-long day to a home that gives the right vibes – a warm living room with comfortable living room furniture or relaxing on your super cosy double bed.

A Painted Door and a Clean Porch!

Colour causes emotional reactions. Paint your door with a colour that says a lot about you, your style and personality. It’s a great way to set the tone for that rest of the house. Think of the style of the door, and paint the right colour. Your porch and doorway speak volumes. Keep the pathway to your house clean, your porch tidy. This won’t make the guests feel uncomfortable standing outside your house but welcoming. You can also add a nice light at the entrance. Perhaps a quote right above the door bell, and a nice welcome mat!

Create a Welcoming Entryway – Add Some Home Furniture

Design the welcoming entryway with one or two fancy single seater sofa. You can also add a bench with some comfy cushions, a mirror and a plant if you have enough space. Decorate the space with some accessories. These are not hard to find, you can simply order premium home furniture on rent online. Don’t forget to put on flowers – a flower vase will make your house seem more welcoming and positive. The fragrance of fresh flowers works wonders. Another element that you can add is a personalized frame with a written quote that you like. Make it a mini gallery with some small art pieces or family photos.

Add Beautiful Lighting to Complement Living Room Furniture

Ambient lighting has now become a necessity. Without perfect lighting, the house looks dull and boring. Therefore, while setting up your room with pretty living room furniture, incorporate ambient lighting. You can add floor lamps, table lamps for reading etc. Make sure that the lights are spread out throughout the room so that there is adequate lighting. Layered lighting is another thing you can include in the room i.e., spotlights, pendants combined with natural light if you have a window. Place your furniture in such a way that the natural lights do not get blocked and keep the room bright.

Use Greenery to Enhance Your Home Décor

Green plants around the house can add a lot of freshness, positivity and depth to the house’s decor and enhance the overall ambience. You can make your room stand out by adding a variety of home plants. Look out for potted plans, put large palms in the corners, add succulents on table tops and countertops, and include some leafy creepers growing on the windows. If you have enough space, you can even create an indoor vertical garden, your guests will surely love this unique and refreshing twist.

Plan a Colour Scheme for Your Living Room

Your living room is where your guests will mostly be. It’s the most important part when impressing people and making a style statement. So, your living area needs to look aesthetically pleasing and welcoming. Choose the right colours for the walls of your living room and other rooms as well. Plan a colour scheme for your entire house. Warm tones for a vibrant look and cool shade like blues, greens in the bedroom for restfulness. You can also decorate the wall with stunning wallpapers, but remember to keep the furniture’s and the walls’ colour in coordination.

Design & Maintain Stunning Bathrooms

Many guests get impressed with beautifully designed and maintained bathrooms so, put some extra effort into designing your bathrooms or toilets. You can go with wall to wall fitted mirror, gleaming tiles, some modern fixtures are a way to go. Remember to put extra soft towels at hand. Make your bathrooms feel and smell good with some scented candles. Oh yes, and plants will give it a perfect finishing touch.

Pay Attention to Your Kitchen’s Design

If your kitchen’s design is as beautiful as its functional then your home decor will be the talk of the town. As the kitchen is where the guests usually have a meal or most times the kitchen is an open space attached to the living room. You should keep it presentable, your kitchen’s countertops clean and the cabinets in shape. If you have a small kitchen, go for the lighter coloured cabinets to make the space appear bigger. Again, add proper lighting in the kitchen.

If you are worried about the budget, well, let us tell you that there are many options available in the market to get what you want without sacrificing your taste. For instance, you can get the most expensive furniture sets i.e., living room furniture on rent. Even bedroom furniture can be rented on a budget. After all, how you choose to decorate our home will make you appear in front of your guests. Starting right from the entrance to the bathroom to kitchen, looks and feel of every room or space in the house matters. The elements you choose to add will reflect your style, taste and preferences so, make sure each decor element counts. Get chic looking living room furniture, comfortable and good dining table with enough seating space, decorative elements like creative art pieces on the walls, mirrors to add depth in the room and much more. Make the right choices, whether it is the wall colours, the lighting, or the furniture.