67 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 51 have travel history from Maharashtra

The latest bulletin says that most of the new cases are people coming in from other states.

Karnataka reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,462. Of these, 884 persons are currently under treatment.

Among the 67 people who have tested positive on Wednesday, 52 have travel history. The majority of them – 51 people – are those who came to Karnataka from Maharashtra. Meanwhile, one person with travel history from Visakhapatnam also tested positive for COVID-19.

Four new cases were reported in Bengaluru. The details of the Bengaluru cases are as follows: patients 1396 and 1397 were ‘urban contacts’ from Bengaluru, whose contacts are still being traced. The other two patients were reported to be secondary contacts of patient 701, who is a 49-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who reported with influenza-like illness (ILI).

The other new cases were reported from Hassan district (21), Bidar district (10), Mandya (8), Kalaburagi (7), and Udupi (6). Tumakuru and Raichur reported four cases each, while Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Yadgiri have reported one case each.

One person has reportedly succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka to 41, including one person who had the coronavirus but died due to non-COVID-19 cause.

The most recent death is that of patient 1256, who was admitted in a private hospital on March 18, after testing positive for the virus after a trip to Tamil Nadu and back. He passed away in the private hospital on Wednesday.

13 people have been discharged as of May 20 evening. So far, 556 people have reported as recovered from COVID-19 in Karnataka and have been discharged.

“We are having no problems with transmission of cases from inter-district movement. The problem is that cases are being imported from other states with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, which is why the Chief Minister has categorically banned travel and entry from these states,” Education minister S Suresh Kumar had said, during a press conference on Wednesday.

