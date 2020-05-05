66% Indian companies have deferred or suspending hiring amid COVID-19: KPMG report

The findings showed that about 50% of the companies have deferred or suspended their promotion schedule.

Amid COVID-19 disruptions, 66% of organisations have deferred or suspended their hiring schedule at different job levels, while 30% have also reduced their headcount budgets, a report said on Monday.

Across job roles, except at non-management levels, most companies have opted to go ahead with freezing or suspending hiring, according to KPMG in India's COVID-19 HR practices survey report titled "Cutting through Crisis".

However, very few organisations in sectors such as IT/ITES, life sciences/pharma and consumer said they suspended hiring schedules.

At the same time a downward trend on promotions numbers across all job levels was observed wherein 33% of organisations admitted to having reduced it, said the report.

However, most organisations in IT/ITES, life sciences/pharma and retail sector have refrained from any downwards trend in the overall promotion cycle.

The survey showed that while 50% organisations across industries are keeping their salary increment budgets unchanged, around 36% organisations have opted for decreasing the salary increment budgets.

More than 40% organisations in the advisory, automobile, education, energy, oil and gas sectors have opted to defer the increment cycle, said the report.

However, the majority of the organisations (80%) across industries have not changed the health insurance benefits offered to employees.

"With most organisations now moving to a new normal of working which is more liquid and flexible in nature, there is a need for strategies and new operating models for business continuity and workforce management,” Vishalli Dongrie, Partner and Head, People & Change, KPMG in India, said in a statement.

The survey outcomes highlight the impact of COVID-19 on a wide range of HR practices and processes like employee well-being, recruitment, compensation and benefits, performance management and learning and development, etc.

For the study, 315 organisations were polled across 20 key industry sectors.