65% individuals experienced moderate to severe stress in lockdown: Study

The study, conducted on over 8,000 individuals across the country showed that many experienced feelings of anxiety, anger, frustration, irritability, and loneliness.

In an indication of the pandemic's effect on mental health, a study has revealed that a total of 65% individuals in India suffered and experienced moderate to severe stress amid the nationwide lockdown that was imposed on March 25. The study, conducted on over 8,000 individuals across the country by YourDOST, an emotional wellness platform, showed that several individuals experienced feelings of anxiety, anger, frustration, irritability, and loneliness and these were widely observed among students as well as working professionals.

The study was divided into phases to understand and analyze various symptoms that people are going through from the onset of the COVID-19 and was conducted on individuals aged between 17 to 90 years old. The survey was conducted on people across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The study was conducted to understand and take necessary measures and precautions for individuals in distress during the pandemic.

The results of the survey showed males were in more distress (56.9%) compared to females (43.1%). Individuals between the age of 21-30 years old came were observed to be more distressed with 53.9% compared to the rest age groups. Working professionals and students indicated higher stress levels as compared to housewives and entrepreneurs or self-employed people.

The survey also showed most of the individuals had higher stress levels as a response to the pandemic and fear over contraction of the virus. The pandemic has severely affected the lifestyle of people at home, as well. Most individuals reported disturbed sleep cycles, loss of motivation leading to less productivity and an unstable diet, which can also cause severe stress.

With the prolonged period of lockdown, there has beena 53.3% increase â€˜lockdown fatigue,â€™ which refers to mental fatigue caused by restricted activities, leading to more stress and emotional outbursts.

The ongoing pandemic has also seen symptoms like anxiety, fear, irritability, and loneliness increasing among the individuals as the lockdown continues. Lack of motivation and imbalance in work-life to students suffering anxiety and stress due to postponement of exams are few major stressors that people have been experiencing.

The study also found Mumbai to be one of the â€˜most stressedâ€™ cities, followed by Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Chennai.

The study results also mention the coping mechanisms that people have been doing to combat stress and anxiety - speaking to friends virtually, exercising, meditation, setting up routines with a reduction in the use of social media and news, were few of the things that have been helping people cope with stress.