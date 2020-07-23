6,472 new COVID-19 cases in TN: Chennai and 5 south districts have most cases

Chennai and five districts in southern Tamil Nadu account for around 45% of the total new cases on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu recorded a new high in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day on Thursday. The state confirmed that 6,472 patients were recorded positive for coronavirus. Five districts from south Tamil Nadu -- Madurai, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari -- together reported 1,552 new cases and Chennai accounted for 1,336 new cases on Thursday.

According to the daily medical bulletin, the total number of patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu stood at 52,939 as on Thursday. Chennai reported 1,336 new cases (13,569 active cases) while Virudhunagar recorded 480 fresh cases (2237 active cases). Thiruvallur (416 new cases), Thoothukudi (415 new cases), Chengalpattu (375 new cases) and Kancheepuram (330 new cases) also reported high numbers of new patients on Thursday.

Thiruvallur district also has the second highest number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu after Chennai at 3,892. Chengalpattu (2,668), Kancheepuram (2,648), Thoothukudi (2,472) and Virudhunagar (2,237) have over 2,000 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.

The state has tested 62,112 samples belonging to 60,375 persons on Thursday. The total number of samples tested in Tamil Nadu as of date is over 21.57 lakh. Over 1.36 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu and the number of patients recovered and discharged on Thursday is 5,210.

The state government also recorded 88 deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 3,232. Of the deaths recorded on Thursday, 11 patients had no comorbidities at the time of admission while 77 had other health conditions when they were diagnosed with COVID-19. Of the 88 patients, 25 died in private hospitals, while the remaining died in government healthcare facilities.

On Wednesday, the state government had recorded 444 additional deaths under the COVID-19 tally, which was unreconciled due to various reasons since March 1. These 444 deaths belong to Chennai corporation limits alone.