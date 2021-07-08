63% parents say schools have hiked fees this year despite online classes: Survey

Community platform LocalCircles said that in the last 30 days, it has seen a series of complaints from parents talking about an increase in tuition fee for their children.

Money Education

According to a new survey by community platform LocalCircles, 63% of parents said that the school their children go to has increased aggregate fees this year despite classes being online. As the school sessions have started again in full flow in online mode across most urban and semi-urban locations of India, LocalCircles said that in the last 30 days, it has seen a series of complaints from parents talking about an increase in tuition fee for their child despite the classes being held online. There has been unrest amongst parents of school-going children regarding the hike in school fees by private schools.

Thirty-three per cent of parents said that the schools their children go to have increased fees by over 20% this year despite classes being online. Further, 65% of the parents said their state government has been inactive or ineffective in regulating school fee increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey received more than 26,000 responses from citizens residing in 302 districts of India. While 62% of the respondents were men, 38% were women.

The Supreme Court ruling in May 2021 provided some relief to students and parents, ordering a minimum 15% reduction in school fees. The Court stated that the collection of this 15% would be “a case of profiteering and commercialisation by school management”. Additionally, the school management is not permitted to de-bar students from attending online or physical classes or withhold the results of students if they fail to pay the fees.

The shift to online classes has drastically reduced the expenditure incurred by schools on electricity, maintenance, equipment usage, contract staff like guards, housekeeping, and other miscellaneous costs, LocalCircles notes. Additionally, according to many parents, it is not fair to charge students for facilities that the school is no longer providing due to the pandemic. School managements argue that some of the gains have been offset by an increase in digital costs of education delivery and equipping teachers.

According to LocalCircles, state governments must ensure that private schools in their respective states adhere to the Supreme Court ruling and introduce a 15% reduction in school fees. Schools, on the other hand, must find ways to optimise physical facility and maintenance costs till the time physical classes are ready to resume, which at this point looks likely for most schools only in 2022, LocalCircles added.