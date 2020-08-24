62% Indian parents wonâ€™t send kids to school if they reopen on Sept 1: Survey

Most parents are of the view that India shouldnâ€™t even consider reopening physical schools till December 31 and instead focus on equipping schools for online education.

As the government decides on whether schools should be reopened for senior classes, 62% parents have said that they will not be sending their children to school if the government does go ahead and announces opening of schools from September 1 for senior classes and others thereafter, while 23% said they will.

This was revealed in a survey conducted by social media platform LocalCircles.

Majority of the parents were against opening schools because of the risk factors, impractical physical distancing in schools and the risk of spread to senior citizens in the family.

The Central government is now in the process of finalising the guidelines for the fourth phase of the unlocking, which are set to come into effect from September 1. LocalCircles conducted a survey to understand what citizens feel about opening of multiplex and movie theatres, metro or local trains and most importantly, schools.

If the government decides to restart metro, or local trains from September 1, 2020, only 36% citizens are willing to take them in the next 60 days, while 51% wouldnâ€™t board a metro or a local train.

In the LocalCircles survey conducted in July, 29% citizens had said that they will travel by metro if the government decides to restart it and in one month, this number has increased to 36%. Many citizens are requesting that metro/local trains be started again with SOPs (standard operating procedures) defined for physical distancing, face masks etc.

The survey also asked people if they would visit multiplexes and movie theatres if opened from September 1, 2020. Only 3% said they will go many times in the next 60 days, while 3% said they will go once or twice. 77% they will not go to movie halls at all to keep themselves safe.

LocalCircles will submit these findings to senior officials of the Central government and various state governments, so that the final decision for unlocking can be taken keeping the public pulse in mind.

The survey garnered over 25,000 responses from 261 districts of India. 64% respondents were men while 36% respondents were women.

Meanwhile, Indiaâ€™s daily case load for COVID-19 has now reached 70,000 cases and is now the highest in the world by a margin of over 40%. With close to 400 districts with 1000 total cases, COVID-19 is fast spreading into tier 3, 4 towns and rural India.