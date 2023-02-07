61-year-old’s heart valve replaced by Kottayam MCH without opening heart

TAVI is performed on patients who require the replacement of a damaged aortic valve but cannot undergo open heart surgery due to age or other restrictions.

news Health

A 61-year-old woman from Pathanamthitta in Kerala underwent a surgery for heart valve replacement without having her heart opened on Saturday, February 4. The procedure was performed at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital (MCH) by means of a tube (catheter) passed through the blood vessels. It was the first time that the surgery, called Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), was done at the Kottayam MCH, even though this was not the first time it was performed in the state. Kerala's Health Minister Veena George congratulated the team at the hospital on the successful operation, after which the patient is recovering steadily.

TAVI is performed on patients who require the replacement of a damaged aortic valve, but cannot undergo open heart surgery due to age or other restrictions. It is usually performed in cases of aortic stenosis and very mild aortic valve leakage. The procedure is different from standard valve replacement surgeries.

A release by the Health Minister's office says that it is difficult to perform open heart surgery on the elderly, or those with lung disease, and/or with reduced heart pumping. TAVI, the release says, is beneficial for such patients. It neither makes the patient unconscious nor causes a large wound, and there will be less blood loss, says the statement. The surgery costs Rs 13 lakh, but in this case, it was done for Rs 11 lakh.