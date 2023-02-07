A 61-year-old woman from Pathanamthitta in Kerala underwent a surgery for heart valve replacement without having her heart opened on Saturday, February 4. The procedure was performed at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital (MCH) by means of a tube (catheter) passed through the blood vessels. It was the first time that the surgery, called Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), was done at the Kottayam MCH, even though this was not the first time it was performed in the state. Kerala's Health Minister Veena George congratulated the team at the hospital on the successful operation, after which the patient is recovering steadily.
TAVI is performed on patients who require the replacement of a damaged aortic valve, but cannot undergo open heart surgery due to age or other restrictions. It is usually performed in cases of aortic stenosis and very mild aortic valve leakage. The procedure is different from standard valve replacement surgeries.
A release by the Health Minister's office says that it is difficult to perform open heart surgery on the elderly, or those with lung disease, and/or with reduced heart pumping. TAVI, the release says, is beneficial for such patients. It neither makes the patient unconscious nor causes a large wound, and there will be less blood loss, says the statement. The surgery costs Rs 13 lakh, but in this case, it was done for Rs 11 lakh.
Last year, TAVI was performed successfully by the Ernakulam District Hospital on a 69-year-old patient from Perumbavoor. However, the first successful surgery in Kerala, by a public sector hospital, was performed in 2017 by a team of doctors at the Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST). TAVI, which was introduced in India in 2012, was introduced experimentally in 1989 and the first successful surgery in the world was performed in 2002.