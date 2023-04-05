60-year-old Andhra man found dead, body was surrounded by street dogs

In a shocking incident that took place in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh, an elderly farmer was allegedly mauled to death by street dogs during the wee hours on Monday, April 3. The incident came to light on Tuesday after family members discovered the deceased personâ€™s body. The police informed the media that the body was taken for postmortem.

According to the media reports, the incident took place in Muddineni Vaddipalli village in Annamayya district. The deceased, Reddiah (60) was returning from his farm on Monday night, reportedly in an inebriated condition, when he is suspected to have been mauled to death by street dogs. On Tuesday morning, local residents found Reddiahâ€™s body with several injuries, surrounded by dogs. The police who received the information shifted the body to Government Hospital, Rayachoty, for postmortem.

The police reportedly suspect that the death must have been either due to the canine attack or Reddiah may have died due to excessive alcohol consumption and later his body may have been attacked by dogs. The reason for the death can only be confirmed after the postmortem.

On April 1, street dogs attacked the Siddipet additional District Collector Srinivas Reddy in the neighbouring state of Telangana. According to reports, the senior bureaucrat was bit by dogs while taking a morning stroll at his home. Both his legs were injured and he was taken to the hospital.