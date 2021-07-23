6-year-old girl dies after being flung through bus windshield in Karnataka

Six-year-old Jeevika was travelling with her grandmother and uncle to Kunigal, when the incident occured near Magadi town.

In a shocking and tragic incident, due to the driver of a bus suddenly applying the brakes, a six-year-old girl in Karnataka was flung through the windshield of the vehicle and was run over on Wednesday, July 21. The girl, identified as Jeevika, died on the spot. The incident occurred near Magadi in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, and the driver of the bus has been arrested following a complaint by her relatives

Jeevika was travelling in a private bus with her grandmother Gowramma and uncle Yogesh, from Bengaluru to Ujani village in Kunigal taluk, which is Gowramma’s native village. She was sitting with her grandmother in the front of the bus, beside the engine and close to the windshield. According to the relatives, the driver was allegedly driving rashly and had to suddenly apply the brakes.. This caused Jeevika to be flung towards the windshield and shatter it. She fell just in front of the left wheel of the bus, and by the time the vehicle could stop, it had run over head, killing her on the spot

Yogesh lodged a complaint against the bus driver with the Magadi police after the incident. “The driver of the bus was driving the bus recklessly at a very high speed and then he applied the brakes suddenly which caused Jeevika to crash into the window. The windshield broke causing her to fall in front of the bus which had run over her by the time Yogesh and Gowramma could get down and see. She had died on the spot,” the first information report (FIR) filed by the police stated.

Jeevika was reportedly the only daughter of her parents, and they resided in Bengaluru’s Rajagopla Nagara.. Based on the FIR, Magadi police arrested the driver of the bus and booked him under sections 179 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.