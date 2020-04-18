6 secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients test positive in Karnataka

The state government started testing secondary contacts on Thursday.

The Karnataka Health Department stated that six out of 12 new patients who tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday morning, are secondary contacts. Secondary contacts are contacts of primary contacts of a person with COVID-19.

Patient 363 is a 63-year-old man from Hubballi-Dharwad and is a secondary contact of patient 236. Patient 236 is a 37-year-old man from Hubballi-Dharwad, who is a primary contact of patient 194. Patient 194 is a 27-year-old man from Hubballi-Dharwad with travel history to Delhi.

Two secondary contacts of the cluster of cases related to Jubilant Life Sciences Limited pharmaceutical company, have tested positive. Patient 365 is a 30-year-old male from Nanjangud in Mysuru and is a secondary contact of patient 52. Patient 52 is a 35-year-old employee of the pharmaceutical company, who worked in the quality assurance department. He was the first one in the company to test positive.

Patient 366 is a 50-year-old man from Nanjangud, who is a secondary contact of patient 52.

Two other such cases were reported in Bagalkot district. Patient 367 is a 65-year-old man from Bagalkot and is the secondary contact of patient 186. Patient 186 is a four-year-old boy from Bagalkot. He is the son of patient 165, a 41-year-old woman from the district, who is the neighbour of patient 125, a 75-year-old man who died of COVID-19.

Patient 368 is a 48-year-old woman from Bagalkot and is a secondary contact of patient 186.

Patient 370 is a 42-year-old man from Gadag and a secondary contact of patient 304. Patient 304 is a 56-year-old woman from Gadag, who is a primary contact of patient 166. Patient 166 is an 80-year-old woman from Gadag with Severe Acute Respiratory illness, who died earlier this month.

The Karnataka Health Department said testing of secondary contacts began on Thursday after they received more testing kits. The government is expecting to receive 12,400 rapid testing kits on Saturday after which testing is expected to increase.

So far, 371 people have tested positive for SARS-Cov-2 in Karnataka. 13 people have died due to COVID-19 and of the 371 who tested positive, 92 have been discharged.