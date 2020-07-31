586 new COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, Telangana's total tally reaches 62,703

There are now 16,796 active COVID-19 patients in the state, of which 10,632 are asymptomatic and under home or institutional quarantine.

Telangana reported 1,986 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the stateâ€™s total tally up to 62,703. With these new cases, there are now 16,796 active COVID-19 patients in the state. Of these active patients, 10,632 are under home or institutional quarantine, while the rest are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

According to a bulletin released on Friday morning, 84% of active patients are under home isolation, as they are asymptomatic. A total of 816 patients were reported to have recovered on Thursday, taking the total number of recovered persons in Telangana to 45,388.

Fourteen more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24-hour period ending on Thursday night, taking the death toll in the state up to 519. Of the deaths due to COVID-19, 46.13% are due to coronavirus alone, while 53.87% of deaths are due to patients having comorbidities along with COVID-19.

As usual, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported the highest number of cases at 586 on Thursday. Neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri district (207) reported the second highest number of new cases, followed by Rangareddy (205) and Warangal Urban (123).

Meanwhile, Karimnagar reported 116 new cases, followed by Mahaboobnagar (61), Kamareddy (46), Medak (45), Khammam (41), Mahbubabad (37), Nalgonda (36). Almost all the districts have reported new COVID-19 cases.

Of the total cases reported, 65.6% are males, while 34.4% are female. Among all patients, the age group between 31 and 40 seemed to be the most affected and comprised 25% of all cases.

A total of 21,380 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state in the 24-hour period, and the results of 1,216 samples are still awaited. So far, Telangana has tested a total of 4,37,582 samples.

According to official information, there are a total of 16 Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing facilities under the government and 23 of the same in the private sector. When it comes to Rapid Antigen Testing Centers, there are 320 of them under the government.

According to Friday's bulletin, of the 17,081 total beds available in government facilities, 14,799 beds are vacant and 2,282 are occupied.

