58 Indians stranded in coronavirus-affected Iran brought back

The first batch of Indians were flown to the Hindon air force station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, in the military aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

news Coronavirus

The Indian government has brought back the first batch of 58 Indians who were stranded in Iran, which has been majorly affected by the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. These 58 Indian pilgrims were flown to India on the Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft, which landed at Hindon air force station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on early Tuesday.

“The IAF aircraft has landed. Mission completed. On to the next,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday morning. The next batch of Indians will be evacuated from the country soon.

The evacuated Indians were being assisted by an IAF medical team and support staff onboard the military transport aircraft to Iran to bring back the Indians. According to the Indian Air Force, its C-17 Globemaster military aircraft left for Iran from the Hindon airbase at 8.30 pm on Monday.

First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from #Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon. pic.twitter.com/IqZ8NUK1M6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

"The Indian citizens will be flown to Hindon, where medical facilities including quarantine have been set up," the IAF tweeted.

“IAF is ensuring the required operational and medical measures are in place for an expeditious and safe return of Indian citizens from Iran", it said in another tweet

The Indians will be sent to selected quarantine camps soon after their medical observation and they will be kept there under observation for next 15 days, a government official told IANS.

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

According to the latest reports, 237 people have died of the coronavirus infection in Iran while the number of positive cases stands at around 7,000.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday made a surprise visit to Kashmir and met parents of students stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran as well as tourism industry representatives, assuring both groups that the government was seized of their problems and all would be well.

It is the second such evacuation by the C-17 Globemaster in the last two weeks.

On February 27, 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals were brought back from the Chinese city of Wuhan by the aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The aircraft had also taken a consignment of medical supplies to China to help it deal with the crisis.

Three days ago, a Mahan airline plane brought swab samples of 300 Indians from Iran to India. The Union Health Ministry was initially considering setting up a laboratory in Iran to test Indians living in the country for coronavirus. However, the plan was shelved due to logistical issues.

India has so far reported 43 coronavirus cases. According to reports, the number of cases of novel coronavirus worldwide has crossed 1,10,000 in 100 countries and territories with more than 3,800 dead.