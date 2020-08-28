5,684 police personnel in Telangana have tested positive for coronavirus

According to the statistics accessed from sources in the state intelligence department, the police in Hyderabad are the worst affected.

A total of 5,684 police personnel in Telangana have been infected with coronavirus till date and 43 deaths have been reported across districts, as of 8 pm on August 25. This was revealed in a report released by the Intelligence Department of the state police on Thursday on the number of COVID-cases amongst police personnel and deaths in each district.

Telangana has seen a surge in positive coronavirus cases as the state has ramped up testing. The state has now recorded a total of 1,14,183 positive cases till date, and 788 deaths so far.

The police department of the state has also been considerably affected. The statistics reveal that out of all the districts, the police in Hyderabad are the most affected. Including Hyderabad, there are 13 units in the state with over a hundred cases among the police.

Hyderabad has a total of 1967 police personnel who tested positive, out of which 1053 have been discharged while there 891 cases that are presently active. The death tally in Hyderabad stands at 23, which is the highest among all the units.

Following Hyderabad is Warangal, with 526 positive cases among the police, out of which 163 have been discharged and 361 are still active. The death count, however, is low with only 2 deaths. The Rachakonda unit comes next with 287 cases out of which 128 have been discharged, 158 still active, with a solitary death case.

The Intelligence unit follows with 248 cases, 193 discharged, 53 active with 2 deaths. Then comes the Khamman unit with 220 cases out of which 211 are still active, with 9 discharged. However, there have been no deaths so far in this district.

With 212 cases, Nizamabad is next in the list with 180 active cases. 31 have been discharged and a single death has been reported there so far.

Ramagundam has a total of 164 cases among the police, out of which 9 have been discharged and 155 are still active. The unit, however, has no deaths.

Cyberabad has 156 cases and 2 deaths. TSSP has 154 cases and 2 deaths, Mahabubabad has 143 cases and 1 death, Nalgonda has 133 cases and 1 death, Kamareddy has 121 cases and no deaths, Sangareddy has reported 111 cases among the police and 1 death.

Out of the total 5684 cases reported among the police so far, 2,284 have been discharged, 3357 are active cases and 43 deaths have been reported.

Recently, Additional Superintendent of police for Jagtial district in Telangana, Dakshinamurthy K, passed away due to cardiac arrest. He had tested positive for coronavirus a week ago.