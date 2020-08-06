5,684 new COVID-19 cases in TN, total samples tested crosses 30 lakh

Chennai and its neighbouring districts accounted for 2,155 of the 5,684 new COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, reported 5,684 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, of which Chennai and its three neighbouring districts accounted for 2,155 cases. The total number of samples tested in the state also crossed 30 lakh on Thursday with over 67,000 samples tested in a single day. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu is 53,486.

According to the bulletin, Chennai reported 1,091 new COVID-19 patients on Thursday and the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the disease as of Thursday in the district is 11,720. Chengalpattu recorded 408 new cases and has 2,644 active cases currently while Kancheepuram district reported 336 new COVID-19 cases (2,872 active cases) on Thursday. Thiruvallur district, meanwhile, reported 320 new patients with COVID-19 and the total number of patients currently being treated for the disease in Thiruvallur is 3,469.

Apart from these four districts, Theni (297), Ranipet (270), Tirunelveli (250), Thoothukudi (239), Kanyakumari (222) and Cuddalore (214) districts also reported over 200 new cases in a single day. Vellore (192), Coimbatore (190), Thanjavur (162), Salem (161), Thiruvannamalai (153), Dindigul (127), Madurai (101) and Virudhunagar (100) districts reported at least a 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The state has totally reported 4,571 deaths due to COVID-19 of which 110 were reported on Thursday. Of the 110, 22 people died in private healthcare facilities while 88 died in government hospitals across the state. Six patients who died did not have any comorbid health conditions during their admission to the hospital, while the remaining 104 had reported other health issues when they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

A total of 2,21,087 patients have recovered from COVID-19 till date in Tamil Nadu of which 6,272 recoveries were recorded on Thursday alone. The total number of samples tested in Tamil Nadu as of Thursday is 30,20,714.