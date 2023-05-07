5500 KSRTC, BMTC buses deployed for Karnataka election, public transport to be hit

The KSRTC and BMTC have set aside a substantial number of buses from their fleet for election duties. This is likely to affect public transport in the state for two days.

Public transportation in Karnataka is set to face significant disruptions on May 9 and 10, as both the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have set aside thousands of buses for election duties. According to separate statements issued by the two corporations, they will be providing a considerable number of buses to district administrations and the police department for election duties, resulting in a shortage of buses on those two days. Alerting the public about the disruption in operations, KSRTC has asked people to plan their travel accordingly.

As of May 6, KSRTC had pledged to deploy 3,700 buses (about 46% of its fleet) while BMTC had committed 1,868 buses (28% of its fleet) for election duties. This move is part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state on May 10, and is aimed at ensuring smooth transportation for the election process. The deployed buses will be used to transport police officers, election officials and other personnel and materials needed for the elections.

“KSRTC has deployed a substantial number of buses for election duty to district administration and police department. Hence, there will be disruption in the operation of KSRTC buses on May 9 and 10, 2023. Travelling public are requested to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly,” a press note from the Chief Traffic Manager of KSRTC said.

Elections to the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place in a single phase on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13. The BJP, aiming to regain power in the state, has put forward its candidates in all 224 constituencies of the Karnataka Assembly, while the Congress has fielded candidates in 223 seats.