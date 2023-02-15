55-year-old Telangana woman riding pillion dies after car hits bike

The incident took place on Tuesday on the outskirts of Janwada village under the Narisingi police station limits.

news Crime

A 55-year-old woman died on the spot in Telangana while her husband suffered injuries after a rashly driven car hit them and fled from the spot. The couple were on a bike, and the car hit them from behind. The incident took place on Tuesday, February 14 at around 5.30 pm on the outskirts of Janwada village under the Narisingi police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Chakali Shanthamma, and her husband was identified as Narasimha. Police have detained one person in the case. At present, he is being treated at the district hospital, as the residents attacked him.

The police have filed a case under Section 304 A (causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (Whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code.

While it was reported that two car drivers were holding a race, post the preliminary inquiry, police have denied the allegation.

“It was not a race. The road does not have space to hold a race. We examined the car to look for suspicious elements in it, but did not find anything which was suspicious,” Station House Officer V Shiva Kumar told TNM.

The police are in the process of identifying the others.