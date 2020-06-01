55-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Kerala, state death toll rises to 11

The patient, Sulaikha, had returned from Riyadh and passed away at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital on May 31.

A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away in Kerala on Sunday. With this, the stateâ€™s death toll has risen to 11.

The deceased has been identified as Sulaikha, a 55-year-old native of Mavoor in Kozhikode who had recently returned from Riyadh and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

She had co-morbidities, including hypertension and coronary artery disease, according to the medical bulletin of her death released by Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

She was admitted to the hospital on May 25 and soon after, tested positive for coronavirus. On May 28, she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of the hospital. On May 29, doctors found her oxygen saturation levels falling and her chest X-ray showed COVID-19 induced pneumonia. She was later intubated and given mechanical ventilation.

At 7:05 pm on May 31, the patient went into cardiac arrest after multi-organ failure and she passed away at 7:20 pm. All resuscitative attempts did not work, according to the bulletin.

With this, Kerala has seen the 11th COVID-19 death in the state. As per state records, 10 COVID-19 patients have died so far, since the state does not include a Mahe (Puducherry) native who had passed away at the Kannur Medical College in April.

On Friday, two deaths were reported in the state. A 62-year-old native of Pathanamthitta passed away at the Kottayam Medical College, and a 38-year-old man with liver cirrhosis, from Padanad village in Chengannur, died at the Alappuzha Medical College hospital.

Sixty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Sunday. With this, there are 670 people under treatment for the disease in Kerala. With 15 people testing negative, the number of recoveries has risen to 590.

Palakkad district has the stateâ€™s highest number of active cases with 12 more people reporting positive on Sunday. There are 138 active cases in Palakkad now. This is followed by 114 cases in Kannur and 76 in Kasaragod.

On Sunday, 3,099 samples were sent for testing. So far, 67,371 samples, including augmented samples, have been sent for testing, of which 64,093 samples have tested negative for coronavirus. Additionally, the sentinel surveillance of 12,506 samples of health workers, migrant labourers and people who have more social interactions, has returned 11,604 negative results.