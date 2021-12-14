55% of India's adult population is now fully vaccinated: Union govt

Earlier this year, the Union government had announced that it aims to vaccinate 100% of its adult population by the end of the year.

news COVID-19

Over 55 per cent of India's adult population has received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday, December 14. According to Health Ministry officials, 55.52 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated with 87 per cent people receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said that with over 55 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now, India has achieved another milestone in its fight against Covid. PM Narendra Modii's 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign has further strengthened the nation's collective fight against COVID-19. With the administration of 66,98,601 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 133.88 crore, according to provisional reports till 7 am. This has been achieved through 1,40,27,706 sessions, the ministry said.

In May 2021, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that India will vaccinate everyone by December-end. India has achieved a little over half it's target by second week of December. In October, TNM had spoken to experts on whether this target was achievable. Read the story here.

On Tuesday, India logged 5,784 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 571 days. The active cases declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,47,03,644. The death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 4,75,888 with 252 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of fresh cases of the coronavirus infection has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 47 days now. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has declined to 88,993, accounting for 0.26 per cent of the total caseload and the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. A decline of 2,463 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 71 days.The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 30 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of patients who have recovered from the infection has gone up to 3,41,38,763, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 133.88 crore.