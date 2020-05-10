53 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state sees highest single day spike

Over the last three days, the state health department has reported 142 new cases.

The Karnataka government reported 53 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the state since the first case was reported two months ago, on March 9.

The new cases were reported in Belagavi (22), Shivamogga (8), Bagalkote (8), Uttara Kannada (7), Kalaburagi (3), Bengaluru Urban (3), Chikkaballapura (1) and Davangere (1).

Among the new cases, two patients reported in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi have a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) while one patient, a 60-year-old man from Bengaluru, has a history of Influenza-like Illness. All other cases reported either have contact history or travel history within India.

Eight cases reported in Shivamogga are the first set of cases to emerge in the central Karnataka district. All eight patients have a travel history of visiting Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the state health department said. The patients who tested positive in Belagavi, Bagalkote and Davangere have travel history of visiting Ajmer in Rajasthan.

This spurt of cases in Belagavi makes it the second most-affected district in the state after Bengaluru Urban with a total of 105 cases.

With this, the total number of cases have rised to 847 in Karnataka. This includes 31 deaths and 405 recovered patients.

With the latest increase in the number of cases, the trend of having less number of active cases from the number of recovered patients is reversed for the first time since May 4. Now, the number of active cases is 411.

The bulletin also confirmed the death of a 56-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. She was initially admitted on May 4 in a private hospital and subsequently, was admitted to another private hospital on May 6 with complaints of

SARI and was tested on the same day. While she succumbed on May 7, her test results came back positive on May 9.

Incidentally, Karnataka has tested over 1 lakh people, the government said on Saturday. The daily test numbers hover around less than 5,000 even as the state plans to reach a range of 10,000 tests daily by the end of the month.