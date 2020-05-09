526 new COVID-19 cases in TN as number of infected in state crosses 6500

Saturdayâ€™s health bulletin states that 1867 cases have been linked to the Koyambedu market so far.

Tamil Nadu recorded 526 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6535. Of the total 6535 cases, 1867 cases have been linked to the Koyambedu market cluster. Similarly, the hotspot of Tamil Nadu, Chennai has recorded 279 fresh cases taking the total number of infected in the city to 3330 persons.

Four more people died due to COVID-19, according to Saturdayâ€™s bulletin, taking the total number of mortalities in the state to 44. A 67-year-old woman with co-morbidities who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on May 1 died late on Friday night. Another 70-year-old woman with co-morbidities died on Saturday afternoon in Sivagangai Medical College. A 73-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC) in Chennai died of comorbidities on May 4, but she was confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in the autopsy. Another 58-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at KMC died in the wee hours of Saturday.

As far as the district-wise breakup of Saturdayâ€™s COVID-19 cases go, 279 people have tested positive in Chennai, 67 in Villupuram, 40 in Chengalpattu,31 in Perambalur, 26 in Tiruvallur, 17 in Kancheepuram, 16 in Ariyalur, 15 in Tiruvannamalai, 10 in Ranipet, 8 in Tirunelveli, 4 in Tirupattur, 3 in Cuddalore, 2 each in Theni and Ramanathapuram and 1 each in Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Thanjavur and Trichy.

On Saturday, 13,254 samples were taken from 12,999 people for testing. So far, 1,824 patients have been discharged from the hospital. There are presently 4,664 active cases in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a further relaxation of lockdown rules from May 11. As per the order issued by the government, tea stalls, petrol pumps, private offices and standalone shops can function with limited workforce.

Shops selling essential including groceries and provision will be allowed to function from 6 am to 7 pm. Tea shops will be allowed to sell takeaways while private offices with the Greater Chennai Corporation limit will be permitted to work with 33% of the total workforce.