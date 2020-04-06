52 meat shops sealed by Chennai Corporation, 435 kgs of meat seized

Chennai Corporation officials inspected meat shops and sealed those that were not adhering to the rules which included social distancing of customers.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has sealed 52 meat shops across the city on April 5 for violating its new rules. 435 kgs of meat has been seized in all. Through the day, officials inspected meat shops and sealed those that were not adhering to the rules issued by the Chennai Corporation Commissioner.

Officials sealed 10 meat shops in zone 12, Alandur, the highest number of shops to have been sealed in the city. 103 kilograms of meat was seized from a single shop in zone 14, Perungudi. The other zone with the highest number of shops sealed is zone 13, Adyar, with 8 such meat shops being sealed on Sunday.

The GCC had announced on April 3 a few protocols to be followed by meat shops across the city. The first one was strict adherence to social distancing that had to be ensured by the shopkeeper, whose responsibility it is. The second was that all meat being sold must have been butchered at Greater Chennai Corporation’s slaughterhouse. GCC announced that if shopkeepers did not follow these two rules, their shops would be sealed with immediate effect. “Such sealed shops will not be permitted to open for the next three months,” read their circular.

On Friday, news began doing the rounds that all meat shops in the city have been ordered to close beginning April 4 until April 12. Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, however, clarified that meat and fish stalls will be closed in the city only on Monday, April 6, on account of Mahaveer Jayanthi.

Meat industry, poultry especially, has taken a hard hit following rumours that coronavirus spread through meat consumption. The government, on its part, has been clarifying to dispel the rumours.