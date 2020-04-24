500 stray dogs in Bengaluru's sealed areas fed by govt officials, volunteers

The BBMP has also granted special permission to a few volunteers to venture out and feed the strays in the sealed areas.

Coronavirus Animal welfare

The lockdown has put a lot of people under duress. But it’s not just humans who are facing difficulties because of the restrictions – stray dogs that often depend on the kindness of people for food have also been left in the lurch. On Friday, officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as well as volunteers attempted to remedy this to some extent, and fed around 500 stray dogs in some sealed areas in the city where no movement is allowed.

Arun Prasad, Bengaluru Central MP Candidate from the VCK party, along with BBMP officials and volunteers, went to Bapujinagar and Padarayanapura – two Bengaluru wards that are completely sealed, to feed stray dogs on Friday. They also went to Tipunagar. Along with Prasad, Dr Shashi Kumar, joint director of BBMP’s department of animal husbandry, Nevina Kamath, secretary, Action for Animal Justice, and two veterinary inspectors from the animal husbandry department went in a BBMP Animal Birth Control (ABC) vehicle for the activities.

The food for the animals was provided by CUPA (Compassion Unlimited Plus Action) and Sarvodaya, two animal welfare non-governmental organisations.

Arun Prasad told TNM, “Special permission has been given to 7-8 local volunteers in total in these areas so that they can come out and feed the dogs in the future. We had spoken to Dr Shashi Kumar yesterday, and now, volunteers have been provided with relevant documentation for permissions. In other areas, volunteers are able to step out and feed stray animals, but because some areas have been declared containment zones and sealed in the city, these special permissions were needed.”

“Every day, food will come from CUPA and Sarvodaya and the local volunteers have been selected as they know the lanes where the dogs are. This will ensure that no dog goes hungry,” Prasad added.

He also said that these permissions are important to ensure that people do not just roam about claiming to be dog feeders. “If a volunteer wants to feed dogs regularly, they will need permission from the assistant director of their zone and get authentication. The animal husbandry department will also be able to keep track of how many feeders are there in which area and how many dogs they are feeding. The veterinary inspectors will then be able to arrange permissions for the feeders in sealed down areas.”

In Bengaluru, 20 areas have been declared as containment zones. There are 120 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, out of a total of 474 in Karnataka.