500 kg of cannabis, hidden in secret cavity, recovered from truck travelling from Andhra

The truck driver who unloaded in Hyderabad, drove to Rajahmundry, where the contraband was allegedly loaded in the secret cavity.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has seized 500 kg of contraband cannabis, valued at more than Rs 5 crore in the international market, brought here in a truck, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the cannabis was smuggled in a specially-made cavity in a truck from Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry to Delhi and UP. Truck driver Gulfam, a resident of Baghpat in UP, was arrested and interrogated.

During interrogation, he told police that he has been working as a driver with UP roadways for the last 3-4 years. In due course of time, he came in contact with some people of his village who used to sell 'Ganja'. They lured him to smuggle it from Andhra Pradesh through which he could earn Rs 30,000 per trip.

Few days back, he was given a truck loaded with soaps to be delivered in Hyderabad. After delivering the consignment, he drove the empty truck to Rajahmundry where the contraband was loaded in the secret cavity.

"A part of the contraband was to be handed over at Ghazipur, Delhi and remaining was meant for Baghpat. Police nabbed him while he was waiting for the receiver near Shamshan Ghat in Ghazipur," Rakesh Paweriya, DCP Crime Branch (Narcotics) said.

In another development, three alleged drug traffickers were arrested in Noida while trying to smuggle 85 kg of cannabis into the National Capital Region. It was the fourth major drug haul within a fortnight by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police.

Earlier on June 27, three alleged drug traffickers were held after a shootout in Greater Noida and 300 kg of cannabis, procured from Andhra Pradesh, was seized from them, officials said.

Another three alleged traffickers were held in Greater Noida before that while transporting 30 kg of cannabis to Delhi NCR on June 24. Two others were caught transporting 200 kg of cannabis in the region on June 19, the officials said.

In the latest case, the accused were intercepted near a drain between Sector 16 and 17 of Noida on Wednesday night with the illegal consignment valued at over Rs 12 lakh, the police said.

There were eight sacks of cannabis weighing 85 kgs inside a tempo. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had procured the material from outside the NCR and wanted to sell it in Delhi NCR, Noida's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

The Chhattisgarh-registered tempo used for the transporting the contraband's consignment too was impounded, he added.

The accused were arrested earlier by Ghaziabad and Meerut police, he said, adding the Noida police is further ascertaining their criminal antecedents.

An FIR has been registered in Sector 20 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the accused have been remanded to judicial custody, the police added.