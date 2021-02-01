50% audience to be allowed for India-England Test match in Chennai

The match will begin on February 13.

Test cricket enthusiasts in Chennai can now expect to watch the second test match between England and India at Chepauk stadium in person. The second test match in the series is scheduled to begin on February 13. According to reports, the stadium will be filled to 50% capacity for the second test match based on the direction from the government of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) which organises international cricket matches in the state had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to permit 50% audience for the second test match after the state government permitted audience in sports stadiums.

Initially, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had informed reservations about allowing crowds inside the stadiums, similar to their protocol during Englandâ€™s series with Sri Lanka. The MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk, Chennai, has a seating capacity of 50,000 persons.

Audience will not be permitted to watch the first test match that will begin on February 5 since there is not enough time to get the stadium ready to accommodate viewers. However, for the second test, it is understood that the ticket sale will begin shortly. Some reports have also stated that club members will be allowed to watch the first match from the stadium

The BCCI and the TNCA had earlier decided that the first two matches would be held behind closed doors. But the fresh home ministry guidelines on easing of restrictions on public movement have changed the scenario.

"There is little time to make arrangements for spectators entry for the first Test so the crowd cannot be allowed. Though the gap between the two Tests is only three days, we are confident that arrangements can be made for (50 per cent) fans in second Test keeping the safety norms in mind," a TNCA official said. The official added that media would be allowed to cover both the Tests from the press box at the stadium. However, media conferences would still be held virtually.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that for sports, including cricket, 50 per cent occupancy would be allowed in stadiums.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had requested that matches be played behind closed doors. An ECB spokesperson said it would react only after getting an official communication from the BCCI.

"We are not going to comment on speculation. We are still waiting to hear from the BCCI in terms of their protocols for the forthcoming Test series," the spokesperson asserted

England and India are expected to play two more test matches and five T20 matches in Ahmedabad and three ODIs in Pune.

(With PTI inputs)