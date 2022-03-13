5 people including six-month-old killed in accident on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway

The man driving the four-wheeler lost control and rammed into a culvert on a bridge over Nagarjuna Sagar Left Bank canal, police said.

news Accident

Five members of a family were killed and one injured when a car rammed into a culvert in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Sunday, March 13, police said. According to police, the man driving the four-wheeler apparently lost control resulting in the accident on a bridge over Nagarjuna Sagar Left Bank canal near Gauravaram village on Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway.

Two women and a man died on the spot while the injured were admitted to government-run hospital at Jaggayyapet, where a six-month-old child and a man succumbed. Another injured person was undergoing treatment. Eye witnesses said if the car had not hit the culvert, it would have plunged into the canal which is currently flowing at near maximum level.

A police officer said the victims were all members of one family hailing from Chandanagar in Hyderabad. They were on their way to Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district for a ceremony when the accident occurred.

Earlier in February, six people were killed in three separate road accidents in Kurnool district on the same day. Three persons from the same family were killed when their car rammed into a parked truck at Ulindakonda on the Bengaluru highway. In another accident, two persons were killed when a car collided head-on with a private bus at Damagatla Cross Road. In the third accident, a person was killed when a motorbike he was riding hit a tree in Atmakur.

In the same month, nine people who were all relatives died in an accident in Anantapur district, at Kottalapalli on the Anantapur-Bellary National Highway. The victims were returning to their native village at Uravakonda from Ballari in Karnataka after attending a wedding, when a speeding truck rammed into their car. Police said the car was mangled so badly that it became difficult to remove the victimsâ€™ bodies, police said.