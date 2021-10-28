5 lakh people across Karnataka to simultaneously sing Kannada songs on Oct 28

The event will be a part of the â€˜Kannadakkagi Naavuâ€™ (We for Kannada) initiative by the Karnataka government.

news Language

In a unique programme to promote Kannada language, the Karnataka government has called upon people to join a musical programme in which five lakh people across the state will simultaneously sing three songs on Thursday, October 28. The event will be a part of the week-long initiative called â€˜Kannadakkagi Naavuâ€™ (We for Kannada). The initiative was launched by Karnataka Minister of Kannada and Culture S Sunil Kumar from October 24 to October 30.

The Department of Kannada and Culture is organising the musical feat in coordination with all 31 district administrations, overseas Kannada associations and private organisations. The programme has been organised ahead of the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations to mark unification of all Kannada speaking regions.

Three popular Kannada songs penned by famous poets Raastrakavi Kuvempu, Nisar Ahmad and lyricist Hamsalekha will be sung on Thursday (Oct 28) at 11 am by five lakh people. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is participating with all bureaucrats and staff members in the singing programme from Vidhana Soudha. The programme will also be held near the Karnataka High Court, at all government offices, schools and colleges, opposite to Mysuru palace, at Hampi world heritage site, and engineering and medical colleges.

The people have also been urged to take part in the programmes at all bus stops, auto stands and industrial areas. The government has appointed a nodal officer for every district. The programme is also organised at all airports of Karnataka and music troupes will perform songs in all metro trains at the same time.

People can join the programme online to participate. "Barisu Kannada dimdivava", "Jogada Siri Belakinalli" and "Huttidare Kannada Nnadal Huttabeku" are the songs are chosen for performance. Minister for Culture V Sunil Kumar who is taking keen interest in organising the special programme said Kannadigas from all over the world have extended their support and helped the government in implementing it.