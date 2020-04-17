5 doctors, 2 nurses who treated Hyderabad woman test positive for coronavirus

The woman was staying in Talab Katta in old city and 17 members of her family had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

13 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Friday after they came into contact with a woman who was staying in Talab Katta in old city. She passed away on April 10 shortly after testing positive for COVID-19. The people who tested positive now include five doctors and two nurses from Princess Durru Shehvar hospital where the woman had undergone treatment for two days.

"The samples of another eight to nine doctors have been taken and they have been sent to the Nizamia Unani Hospital at Charminar for isolation," a source told TNM.

Those who tested positive on Friday have been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

The state government said that the woman came in contact with a person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi last month, from where she may have contracted the virus.

With this, the tally of the total contacts of the woman testing positive has risen to 33. It was late on Monday night that officials shifted 17 members of the woman's family to Gandhi Hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19. The area where the woman lived has already been declared a containment zone by the state government and strict restrictions on movement are in place.

In a press meet on Thursday, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that three more contacts of the woman had tested positive, taking the count to 20.

Before her death, the woman was taken to five hospitals. She was initially taken to a private hospital in Nampally and later to the Gandhi Hospital, which is the nodal centre for treatment of COVID-19 in the state. However, as her family members said that she had to be admitted for a cardiac problem, the hospital, which is only handling COVID-19 cases, did not admit her.

From there, she was taken to the King Koti Government Hospital and later shifted to Osmania hospital. As her condition was serious, she was shifted to the Durre Shehvar Hospital where she passed away. Her samples were taken shortly before her death and returned positive on April 13.

More contacts are being traced and isolated, and their samples are being collected for testing.

In the press meet on Thursday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender expressed concern about those who had come in contact with returnees of the Tablighi Jamaat event, and also cited one instance, where 81 people had contracted the virus from the families of six people who had attended the congregation.

"You can see that we're giving free treatment and people are going home after recovery soon. Please come forward so that because of you more people don't get affected and we can contain the virus soon," he had appealed.

As of Thursday night, Telangana had reported 700 total cases, including 18 deaths and 186 recoveries.

