5 Best Penny Cryptos To Buy in October 2022

We will be jumping into everything you need to know surrounding the top 5 penny cryptos you can get in October of 2022 and beyond and go over why these are some of your best options.

We will be looking at IMPT (IMPT) , Tamadoge (TAMA) , Battle Infinity (IBAT) , Lucky Block (LBLOCK), and Gala (GALA).

Why Invest in Penny Cryptos?

The cryptocurrency space has been a massive point of appeal for a lot of cryptocurrency investors. With some cryptocurrencies returning 100x on their investments, investors and traders are consistently on the lookout for cryptocurrencies that can provide them with solid returns.

However, for those entering the crypto space for the very first time, things can get tricky as, typically, some of the most popular cryptocurrencies out there tend to be expensive. While fractionalized purchases exist, it isn't quite as profitable in terms of growth as just getting altcoins with high growth-potential.

As such, today, we will be jumping deep into some of the best altcoins you can get for pennies. Letâ€™s dive in.

IMTP is one of the latest and most interesting, eco-friendly-oriented projects that launched its presale and is set for a high level of growth within the weeks and months ahead of it.

Source: IMPT.io

This is a zero-carbon project that has established partnerships with over 10,000 companies as well as brands to fight the global climate crisis. Many new projects will typically find difficulties surrounding real-world utility. However, IMPT has begun its journey by creating a project to fight climate change, where both individuals, as well as businesses that participate in this project can essentially offset their carbon footprint by earning carbon credits, which can be bought or even earned, which are then used to fund environmentally-friendly organizations, ones that are audited. Additionally, users can also utilize these tokens for shopping, as they can be sold, swapped, or retired. Thus far, IMTP has raised more than $3.1 million.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is another interesting project that has managed to spike in popularity and value. Within the Tamaverse, which includes numerous non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as play-to-earn (P2E) game mechanics, players are able to essentially mint and even breed their very own Tamadoge pets.

Source: Tamadoge.io

They can then train and battle their Tamadoge NFTs to reach new ranks within the scoreboard on a monthly basis. Thereâ€™s even a Tamadoge Augmented Reality (AR) application being developed, and the token has already been listed on some centralized and decentralized exchanges. This makes TAMA another solid choice.

Battle Infinity (IBAT) is another play-to-earn (P2E) project that has been surging in popularity and ecosystem growth.

The IBAT cryptocurrency is used for in-game purchases, rewards, and other utilities. This cryptocurrency is available on a large variety of DEXs and CEXs for under a penny, and there are more listings planned in the future. Its main goal is to essentially develop a complete gaming environment while also including tokens that have a high level of utility associated with them.

Source: Battleinfinity.io

There are currently six distinctive platforms that feature a specific purpose within the ecosystem. There's the P2E fantasy sports game known as the "IBAT Premier League," for example, which is connected to the metaverse. Players can also buy and even trade numerous different NFTs, such as game characters or athletes. This makes it another solid option for those looking for penny cryptos.

Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

Lucky Block (LBLOCK) is another cryptocurrency that has been growing in 2022 and will likely carry on with this trend. This is a project that offers numerous prizes, and all investors will get an opportunity to access a number of contests as well as rewards within the platform by essentially buying Lucky Coin NFTs.

Source: Luckyblock.com

Each participant within this ecosystem can win even real-world prizes, and the network, as well as the token, have undergone updates, which allow them to leverage numerous technologies within the crypto space, such as the Ethereum blockchain and its smart contract support, alongside the well-supported ERC-20 token standard which can pus hit over the edge and potentially get it listed on numerous centralized exchanges.

Gala (GALA)

Gala is also an ambitious project aimed at gamers primarily. This is a project that is powered by a decentralized Node ecosystem and offers numerous games that feature Web3 technology and even play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics.

Source: app.gala.games

Games available on the Gala platform are free-to-play (F2P) and feature NFTs and other types of rewards. GALA is a native utility token that can be purchased for cheap and has numerous use cases as well as benefits within the ecosystem.

Moving Forward With Cryptocurrency Investing

New investors within the crypto space have historically been intimidated by the high costs associated with investing.

However, today, there are literally hundreds if not thousands of projects that you can get into by investing just pennies.

These are the 5 best penny investments to get you started within the crypto space, all of which have a high level of potential to increase in popularity as well as value.

By investing in cryptocurrencies such as IMPT for example, alongside the other choices here, you are not just building a diversified portfolio which is a solid strategy for any investor, but are becoming a part of multiple ecosystems, all of which show massive growth potential.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with PayDay Ventures and not created by TNM Editorial. Crypto-asset or cryptocurrency investments are subject to market risks such as volatility and have no guaranteed returns. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Please do your own research before investing and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure about the investments.