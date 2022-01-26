5 Best Non-UK Casinos Accepting UK Players in 2022

Looking for the best non-UK casinos that accept UK players?

We get it - it sounds like a far-out concept. But here’s the deal: There are legit non-UK casinos that legally accept UK players, and which also let you deposit and withdraw using the Queen’s English pounds.

They’re not easy to find, however.

But fear not: the good news is that we’ve hunted down the best non-UK casino sites for you to take a look at. We based our judgment on their legitimacy, as well as their game variety, user interface, and bonuses.

We also made sure to add only non-UK-licensed casinos that are not on Gamstop.

In this article, we’ll be giving you the lowdown on the top 5 non-UK casino sites, and we’ll also be explaining exactly what a non-UK online casino is - and why it’s perfectly safe to join one.

First look at the top casinos outside the UK:

Top-Rated Non-UK Casino Sites

1. Wild Casino - Best Overall Non-UK Casino Site

Pros:

250% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

350+ games

18 live casino games

Professional user interface

Regular promos for UK players

Cons:

Could add more poker games

Launched in 2018, Wild Casino is currently the best non-UK-license site available to UK players, It has over 350 games, and as a bitcoin casino it accepts a variety of payment methods, including Bitcoin.

Let’s see why it's easily our top pick for non-UK regulated online casinos.

Game Variety: 4/5

On our last count, Wild Casino’s library totalled 359 games - but we expect that number to keep growing.

Included within those 359 games are 213 slots, 8 poker games, 11 blackjack variants (yes; this is one of the best blackjack sites, too), 8 roulette variants, and an assortment of other table games.

It’s a solid selection that also includes 18 live dealer games, which are split between two casinos - Casino Red and Casino Black.

In short, there should be something here for everyone.

User Interface: 5/5

Key to a good user experience at non-UK regulated casinos is the user interface - and Wild Casino absolutely nails this one.

Using a black background as a starting point, it looks clean and professional - but if you look closely, you’ll notice a few hints here and there to a wild jungle (hence the “Wild” name).

As well as being aesthetically pleasing, the site is also super easy to use. We like how games are listed according to categories like “New,” “Popular,” “Table Games,” and “Speciality Games,” and you can either click on categories at the top of the screen, or scroll down.

Payment Methods: 5/5

Wild Casino excels on this front, offering as many as 18 different payment methods to UK players.

Of course, being a non-UK casino means there’ll be a few banking options you won’t be familiar with, including American Express and USDCoin. But a variety of cryptos are accepted, and you can, of course, deposit and withdraw using your credit and debit cards.

Reputation: 4.5/5

Having been relaunched in 2018, Wild Casino has been around long enough to have developed a stellar reputation for itself. But its history actually goes all the way back to 1991, which technically makes it one of the oldest online gambling brands around.

It’s used by thousands of satisfied customers, has no prior history of liquidity issues, and the casino site is reliable and always pays out!

Misc: 4/5

We think it's worth mentioning that Wild Casino only uses 3 different gaming providers - BetSoft and Dragon Gaming for the electronic games and Fresh Deck Studios for the live games.

It’s a useful arrangement, and the games are all of a super high quality, the jackpots are big, and you can play on desktop and mobile.

There’s also a generous welcome bonus on the table for new players, and you can indeed choose between a fiat currency bonus or a crypto bonus.

2. Red Dog Casino - Best New Non-UK Online Casino

Pros:

225% up to $100 welcome bonus

Launched in 2019

All games provided by RTG

Bitcoin accepted

Cons:

Less than 150 total games

Red Dog Casino was established in 2019 and fizzles with newness. It’s got a tasty 225% welcome bonus on the table for new players, its user interface is stripped-back and easy to use, and it’s crypto-friendly.

Game Variety: 4/5

We won’t lie - Red Dog Casino would benefit from adding more games. Currently, you can take your pick from just over 150 games, including 119 slots and 14 poker variants.

And while live dealer games are available, you can’t see them unless you create an account. However, those of you looking for the best live casinos should be satisfied with what’s on offer.

That said, all of Red Dog’s games are provided by RTG, which is a major seal of approval that guarantees high-quality games, the latest and greatest games, as well as big jackpots.

User Interface: 5/5

One of Red Dog Casino’s strengths is its easy-to-get-used-to user interface. It’s functional without being bland, and aesthetic without being overwhelming.

Everything is easy to find, site load speed is excellent, and there’s a useful search function that makes it easier than ever to find what you’re looking for.

We also like the fact that its current jackpots are listed above the fold and are updated in real-time constantly (they currently stand at $1,1254,569).

Payment Methods: 4/5

Red Dog Casino offers 7 different payment methods - including Bitcoin, and credit and debit cards.

That might not seem like a huge amount, but you can pay via phone and live chat deposit. These are both rarely seen at most other online casinos, and will suit customers who would rather not enter their bank details.

Reputation: 3.5/5

We’ve given Red Dog a 3.5 out of 5 on this one, not because it has a flaky reputation (it doesn’t), but because it’s still a new casino.

As such, it hasn’t yet had the time to establish itself among rival non-UK casinos. It is, however, fully licensed, and it’s owned by the highly reputable Infinity Media Group. Where trust is concerned, we have absolutely zero issues.

Misc: 5/5

As well as all the above, we have to give special mention to Red Dog’s welcome bonus. This is a 225% deposit bonus that outdoes the competition by virtue of the fact that it adds on an extra 20% if you deposit via NeoSurf or Bitcoin.

Subsequent bonuses and promos are frequent, too, while customer support is excellent.

3. BetOnline - Best Non-UK Casino for Sports Betting

Pros:

Three-tiered deposit bonus

18 years of experience

400+ games

Wide variety of sports to bet on

In-play betting available

Cons:

No eWallets

The United Kingdom is unquestionably home to some of the world’s best sportsbooks. But BetOnline is one of the world’s best sports betting sites that are based outside the United Kingdom, but which graciously accepts your £££’s.

Game Variety: 5/5

BetOnline boasts a bumper selection of just over 400 casino games. Games include 280 slots (including a good number of progressive jackpots), over 30 poker games, and 34 live games.

Blackjack fans and roulette fans are well-catered for, too, and the likes of craps and blackjack tournaments are available.

We’re going to include its sports betting options here as well, and players can easily switch from the casino to the sportsbook and take their pick from 25+ different sports. The site is also ideal for horse racing fans, with excellent odds available.

User Interface: 4/5

Having been founded almost 20 years ago, it's easy to think BetOnline would look a little dated. Thankfully, this isn’t the case.

Instead, what we have here is a slick, modern casino and sportsbook that actually gives you the option of reverting back to the “classic” look if you prefer.

The layout and colours scream professional, the website is intuitively designed, and everything is clearly listed.

Payment Methods: 4/5

UK punters will be pleased that there are 19 different payment methods on offer at BetOnline, including all the popular ones like VISA and MasterCard.

That said, there’s no doubt that most banking options have a continental audience in mind (a range of cryptos, American Express, and wire transfers), and eWallets are lacking.

Reputation: 5/5

Having been around since 2004, BetOnline was one of the first major sportsbooks to operate outside the UK. It’s built up a solid reputation for itself over the years and is often featured on “top sportsbooks” lists.

Misc: 4/5

BetOnline throws a whole bunch of stuff into the mix to make your stay as enjoyable as possible, including contests and tournaments, a three-tiered welcome bonus, regular promos, and an excellent racebook.

4. Super Slots - Best Non-UK Slots Site

Pros:

250+ online slots

Excellent range of progressive jackpots

$6,000 welcome bonus

5 cryptos accepted

Cons:

New casino

Doesn’t have bingo games

Captain Obvious would state that a casino site called Super Slots would be great for slots - but, hey, it’s true:

If you’re a UK player who’s self-excluded and you want to play online slots at non-UK sites, you could do a lot worse than check out Super Slots, which is home to over 250 high-quality slot games.

Game Variety: 4/5

If we’re honest, we came close to giving Super Slots a 3 for this one, mostly because a large chunk of their game selection is made up of slots.

Indeed, with 313 online casino games to their name in total, Super Slots is dominated by slots (255 all told).

However, you can also play 12 different poker games, 25 blackjack variants, and an assortment of roulette, baccarat, and keno games.

Plus, the games are available in two separate casinos - the classic casino and Casino Black.

User Interface: 4/5

Super Slots goes for the classic online slots layout in that it splashes its homepage with slots games. As soon as you arrive, you’re greeted by rows and rows (...and rows) of games.

The thing with this kind of in-your-face interface is that some will love it, some won’t.

However, every time you scroll down, new games load insanely fast, and there are helpful tabs above the fold (including “Live Casino”) to help with the organisation.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Super Slots has 15 different payment methods, so most players should be covered when it comes to their preferred deposit and withdrawal options. You can even pay P2P, and 5 cryptos are accepted.

Reputation: 3.5/5

Because Super Slots was only founded in 2020, it’s still building up a name for itself among non-UK slot sites. We verified owner Eddie Robbins III, though, and Super Slots uses games from top-class providers such as BetSoft.

Misc: 3.5/5

It’s hard to argue with a $6,000 welcome bonus, a 10% crypto boost, or a huge $100,000 slots tournament that’s currently ongoing. Super Slots indeed fares well on the bonuses and promos front, and while it’s still a new casino, we have super high hopes for it.

5. El Royale - Best Non-UK Licensed Casino for Poker

Pros:

240% first deposit bonus + 40 free spins

Unique theme

19 poker games

Cryptos accepted

Cons:

Site speed can lag at times

Only launched in 2020

If you’re looking for non-UK sites that let you play a huge variety of different poker variants, El Royale is a worthy option.

With a suave 1920s-inspired theme, it’s every inch a classy casino for both serious and recreational players alike who are looking for new poker sites to join.

Game Variety: 4/5

El Royale currently has just over 300 games on its roster. 19 of these are poker variants, and they include All American Poker, Deuces Wild, and Jacks or Better.

It’s an excellent selection and buy-ins are reasonable. Traffic is decent (not the best, not the worst).

At El Royale, you can also play 8 blackjack variants, 13 live dealer games, plus a smattering of other table games, including roulette and baccarat.

User Interface: 3.5/5

The user interface definitely has its pros and cons. On the one hand, its smoky, 1920s theme puts you in the frame of mind of the Age of Jazz, where hustlers reigned supreme at the tables.

On the other hand, for all the effort the developers have put into making El Royale look good, we did find the site speed to be a tad on the slow side. Not enough to upset us, but enough to make us aware that it wasn’t as fast as rivals.

Payment Methods: 3.5/5

You can deposit and withdraw via bank transfer, NeoSurf, credit and debit card, as well as Bitcoin and Ethereum - plus a handful more. Withdrawal processing times are good (most methods take less than 48 hours).

Reputation: 3.5/5

Like a number of other top best non-UK casino sites, El Royale was only launched in 2020, so it still needs to assert itself. It’s owned by Infinity Media Group, however, which owns several other top-notch online casinos, it’s fully licensed, and it uses games from Real Time Gaming.

Misc: 4/5

There’s no doubt that El Royale’s biggest selling point is its unique theme. But it also offers some tasty bonuses and promos, including a 240% welcome bonus, seasonal offers, regular free spins, and a belting VIP club.

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Non UK Casino Sites

Game Variety: All the non-UK licensed casinos in our review guide have at least casino games, with many of them having much, much more (like sportsbooks). Moreover, they all have a good mix of slots and table games, as well as live dealer games thrown in for good measure.

User Interface: We know how important it is that you sign-up to a casino that’s easy to use. This is why we accepted no substitute when it came to the user interface when narrowing down our list. All the non-UK casinos listed here are easy to navigate, load quickly, and are super well-organised.

Payment Methods: It’s essential that non-UK gambling sites have your preferred payment method, as this helps to establish trust. As such, we made sure to add non-UK gambling sites that excel on this front in terms of the sheer number of banking options on offer.

Reputation: Lastly, we don’t expect anyone to join non-UK online casinos that aren't reputable. To this end, we added casinos that we trust, and which are either licensed or which otherwise have a strong reputation, and are SSL-encrypted.

Top-Rated Non-UK Casinos: FAQ

What Are Non-UK Online Casinos?

Non-UK gambling sites are essentially online casinos that haven't obtained their licenses in the UK, and which are also based outside the UK, but accept United Kingdom players.

For instance, it might (like Red Dog Casino) have a Curacao license, or a Malta Gaming Authority license, as opposed to one granted by the UK Gambling Commission.

For the purposes of this review, all non-UK casinos are available to UK punters.

Are Non-UK Casinos Safe?

We understand the concerns that UK punters might have about signing up to an online gambling site based away from British shores.

However, as long as you sign up to a fully licensed casino, you can be sure that it’s safe to use.

On the flip side, a casino might not have a license, but it could still be safe to use. Just check for things like encryption (SSL encryption is always a high-quality security measure), and read existing customer reviews.

How Do I Sign up to Non-UK Casino Sites?

The good news is that the sign-up process for non-UK casinos is just as simple as it is for UK-based casinos. We’ll be going more in-depth with this a little later in the article, but the process typically works like this: You enter your details, you create a username and password, and you wait for verification.

Some online casinos will also request that you upload a document that confirms your identity, such as your passport or driver’s license.

Why Would I Join a Non-UK Gambling Sites?

This is a really good question that’s actually easy to answer: The main reason a person usually signs up to non-UK gambling sites is that they aren't on Gamstop.

Gamstop is, of course, a self-exclusion service that prevents you from gambling at specific sites. Because most UK casinos are on Gamstop, those who have self-excluded must find a casino that’s based outside the UK if they wish to continue gambling.

How Do I Choose the Best Non-UK Betting Sites?

Finding a non-UK casino that's available to players residing in the UK isn’t easy because there are lots of non-UK casinos that aren’t available to UK punters.

So, the first thing you need to do is make sure that the non UK online casinos accept your custom, such as BetOnline.

Then, you’ll want to check to see if the non-UK casino operators accept English pounds, before taking a closer look to see if they've got the things you want the most from an online gambling site. These things might include the games you want to play, generous bonuses and promotions, as well as your preferred payment method.

For instance, Wild Casino accepts 18 different payment methods, which ensures it’s one of the standout casinos in this particular category.

Other things you should look for include the user interface (is the site easy to navigate or is it cumbersome?), mobile optimisation (is there an app available?) as well as customer service.

How Do I Know When Casinos Are Accepting UK Players?

It's not always possible to know which online gambling sites accept players based in the UK until you've arrived on the site and tried to create an account.

Naturally, this can be a time-consuming process, which is why it's always much more efficient to check review guides like this one. We have personally verified each of the non-UK registered casinos on our list to make sure they are available to players based in the UK.

Top Non-UK-Licensed Casinos: Comparison Table

Casino Site Number of Games Welcome Bonus Wild Casino 370+ 250% up to $1,000 or 300% up to $3,000 with BTC Red Dog Casino 150+ 225% + 20% with BTC and Neosurf BetOnline 400+ 100% up to $1,000 Super Slots 310+ 250% up to $1,000 or 400% up to $4,000 with crypto El Royale 300+ 240% + 40 free spins

How to Get Started at a Non-UK Casino

Here’s how to register at Wild Casino, but it’ll be similar for all the non-UK online casinos on this list:

Hit “JOIN NOW”

To begin, you first need to click the “JOIN NOW” button located at the top right of the homepage.

Enter Your Details

You’ll then be asked to enter some basic information, including your first and last name, and your date of birth.

Click “Create Account”

The very last thing you have to do is click “Create Account” at the end of the form.

And that’s it! As long as your details are correct, your account will be live - there’s no need to click an email verification link!

After creating your account, you can also use a welcome bonus code if you have one.

Best Casinos Outside the UK: Final Thoughts

These are the top non-UK casinos accepting UK players right now. They're all perfectly legit, safe, and secure to use - it's just that they don't have a UK licence.

Wild Casino is our top-rated non-UK-based online casino, but the reality is that you've got lots of quality online gambling sites to choose from. Whatever you prefer to play - poker, slots, blackjack, or even bingo - there's something here for everyone.

Just remember that, whatever you decide to do next, you keep things fun and always gamble responsibly.

IMPORTANT:

Gambling can be addictive. If you have a gambling problem or somebody you know does, then we strongly advise calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with a certified advisor. All gambling sites are 18+ only.

Some of the sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our website's guides.

Please, visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

