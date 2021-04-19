5 Bengaluru private hospitals get notice for not reserving beds for COVID-19

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta paid a surprise visit to five hospitals in Bengaluru and found that they had not reserved mandated beds for COVID-19 patients.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sent show-cause notices to five private hospitals in Bengaluru — Colombia Asia, Fortis, Aster CMI, Vikram and Baptist hospitals — for failing to reserve 50% of their bed capacity for COVID-19 patients as per the directions of the Karnataka government. The hospitals have been given 48 hours’ time to explain why they failed to comply with the government order.

While Vikram and Fortis Hospitals were mandated to reserve 39 beds each for COVID-19 patients, they had reserved only 30. Aster CMI had reserved only 45 beds against the 112 beds they were supposed to set aside. Similarly, Colombia Asia Hospital in Hebbal was supposed to reserve 30 beds but had reserved only 15. Baptist Hospital was sent a notice for reserving only 63 beds as against the 124 beds ordered to be set aside.

The notices were sent after BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta’s surprise visits to these hospitals and noticed that they had failed to comply with Karnataka government order and also had no demarcation for beds available under government quota in the hospital.

“From my surprise visit to a few hospitals in the city today, it has come to my notice that private hospitals such as Vikram, Fortis, Aster, Colombia Asia and Baptist Hospitals have failed to reserve 50% of bed capacity for the COVID-19 infected as per the Government order. A notice has been issued to these hospitals seeking an explanation within 24 hours regarding the same. Stern action will be taken against these hospitals if they fail to respond within the time allotted,” tweeted Commissioner Gupta.

The number of cases in Bengaluru has been rising steadily, with each day reporting a high single-day spike. Bengaluru on Sunday reported 12,793 cases and 60 deaths. Karnataka saw a total of 19,067 people testing positive with 81 deaths recorded across the state. The test positivity rate (number of people testing positive in a group) also went up from 12.20% on April 17 (Saturday) to 13.09% on April 18 (Sunday).