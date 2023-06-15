4G services activated in 209 remote villages in Andhra

The Reliance group has built 100 4G towers in 209 remote villages across the state, which would provide internet users with 150 MBPS download and 50 MBPS upload speeds.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched 4G services in remote areas of the state from his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday, June 15. The CM officially switched on the operation of 100 Jio towers built by the Reliance Group, which would provide 4G services to 209 isolated corner villages. The government has partnered with the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) to establish the towers in cooperation with Reliance Group as part of the efforts to bring broadband services to every corner of the state.

The Reliance group built 85 towers in the district of Alluri Sitaramaraju, 10 in Parvatipuram Manyam, three in Annamayya, and two in YSR. These towers would soon receive a 5G upgrade. These towers would enable 150 MBPS download and 50 MBPS upload speeds for internet users. Under the USOF programme, mobile cell towers would be installed in 2,849 locations, of which the government has already provided land for 2,463 locations. The towers would be built in each of these locations by the end of December.

Interacting with the District Collectors, public representatives and officials through video conferencing enabled by the new towers, the Chief Minister noted that since village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs), village clinics, and schools will also acquire broadband services for implementation of welfare schemes, e-learning, health services, e-crop booking, and distribution of ration would also become easier now, government services would now be implemented more effectively.

